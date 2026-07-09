Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Students lose up to £10,000 after GVI shuts down without warning

Hundreds of overseas conservation placements have been cancelled after volunteer travel firm GVI entered liquidation

GVI Students loss

Students who paid for overseas conservation placements have been left without trips or refunds after GVI's collapse

iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 09, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Students claim they have lost up to £10,000 after GVI cancelled all programmes.
  • Anonymous participants told The Guardian they were encouraged to pay by bank transfer before the company shut down.
  • Overseas conservation projects are also reportedly facing major funding shortfalls.

Students who booked overseas gap year programmes and conservation volunteering placements through GVI have been left facing significant financial losses after the company entered liquidation on July 1, cancelling all current and future programmes. Some participants say they have lost as much as £10,000, while several overseas conservation projects are also reportedly struggling after funding failed to arrive.

According to The Guardian, GVI continued advertising its wildlife conservation and internship programmes until shortly before announcing its closure and taking down its website. Students who had planned to travel to countries including South Africa, Peru and Ghana later received emails confirming that their placements had been cancelled and that refunds would not be available.

Savings lost, plans upended

Many of those affected had spent years saving for their placements or had postponed university or work to take part. People who wished to remain anonymous told The Guardian they had been encouraged to pay outstanding balances by bank transfer, sometimes after being offered discounts for making full payments early. Because many payments were made through bank transfers rather than credit cards, several participants may not qualify for standard refund protections.

One student, who had paid more than £10,000 for a year-long conservation placement in South Africa, reportedly said they had already missed university application deadlines and now faced an unexpected gap year with no alternative plans.

In a statement following the liquidation, GVI said the closure marked "a deeply sad conclusion" to the organisation's journey and that its priority was to provide affected participants and stakeholders with information about the liquidation process. The company also confirmed that all programmes had been cancelled and that staff were helping participants already overseas arrange their departures, as stated in the notice.

Conservation projects also feel the impact

The fallout extends beyond students. Conservation organisations that partnered with GVI are also reporting financial difficulties after allegedly not receiving agreed payments.

According to the report, Peru's Kawsay Biological Station claims it is owed more than £42,000 after hosting volunteers on behalf of GVI. Its director reportedly said the station had continued operating by using personal savings after payments were repeatedly delayed.

GVI operated in the growing "voluntourism" sector, combining overseas travel with conservation and community work. Participants typically paid for accommodation, training and project placements, while local organisations relied on those fees as an important source of income.

The company said all affected participants would receive formal communication explaining the liquidation process and how to submit claims. However, insolvency experts reportedly believe customers could face a difficult process recovering their money because unsecured creditors generally rank behind other creditors during liquidation proceedings.

Responding to the closure, GVI founder Andrew Valentine reportedly said the organisation had made a significant contribution to conservation work over the past 25 years but was ultimately unable to meet its financial obligations. He added that former staff were voluntarily helping project partners develop alternative income sources in the hope that conservation work could continue despite the company's closure.

financial lossesplacementsprogrammesstudentsgvi closure
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Labour-leadership-race
News

Labour leadership race begins with Burnham as sole contender

us-iran-war
News

Fresh US-Iran attacks deepen tensions during Khamenei funeral

india-australia-deal
News

India, Australia sign Uranium supply agreement during Modi visit

Salman-Rushdie-novel
News

Freedom of speech is under 'real assault' around the world, warns Salman Rushdie

More For You

Peter Kyle

The UK government is stepping up pressure on pension funds to invest more in the domestic economy

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Invest in Britain or face the law, UK pension funds warned

  • Peter Kyle says pension funds should invest more in British businesses and infrastructure.
  • Government could make UK investment mandatory if voluntary commitments fall short.
  • Ministers want pension savings to play a bigger role in boosting economic growth.

The UK government has stepped up pressure on UK pension funds, warning they could be legally required to invest more in British businesses if voluntary commitments fail to deliver. Business Secretary Peter Kyle said pension providers have a responsibility to support the domestic economy and signalled that ministers are prepared to use legislative powers if necessary.

Speaking at an event hosted by Lloyds Banking Group in London, Kyle reportedly said he would prefer voluntary action over legal intervention but would not hesitate to introduce mandatory investment rules if progress remained slow.

Keep ReadingShow less