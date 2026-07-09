Justin Baldoni's wife says the past two years were 'disguised as a fight for women'

Highlights
- Emily Baldoni has shared her strongest public comments since the legal dispute surrounding It Ends With Us ended.
- She said gratitude for the support they received did not erase the "injustice", pain and trauma the family experienced.
- Justin Baldoni said the couple deliberately stayed silent throughout the legal proceedings to avoid adding to the public debate.
Emily Baldoni has delivered one of the most striking remarks to emerge from the aftermath of the It Ends With Us legal battle, saying the past two years left her questioning how events unfolded "disguised as a fight for women".
Speaking publicly for the first time since the legal dispute concluded, Emily and husband Justin Baldoni reflected on the emotional toll of the case in a video posted on Instagram, saying they chose not to speak while the proceedings were ongoing.
Emily Baldoni questions what unfolded
While expressing gratitude for those who supported the family, Emily said those feelings did not erase what she described as the injustice and pain they had experienced.
She said the couple had struggled to understand how the situation developed, adding that it was particularly difficult to reconcile what happened when it appeared to be framed as a fight for women's rights.
Emily also described the experience as traumatic, saying there was still much for the couple to process before they were ready to speak more openly.
Justin explains why the couple stayed silent
Justin Baldoni said he and Emily had often discussed responding publicly over the past two years but ultimately decided against it.
He said they did not want to add to the public "noise" surrounding the dispute and instead believed the justice system should be allowed to run its course.
Reflecting on the aftermath, Baldoni said healing had been an ongoing process rather than something that happened overnight. He credited family, close friends, community and faith with helping them through the difficult period.
The couple, who married in 2013, said the experience had strengthened both their relationship and their faith.
How the It Ends With Us dispute concluded
The legal battle began in December 2024 when Blake Lively sued Baldoni and others involved with It Ends With Us, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, publicist Leslie Sloane and her PR firm, alleging defamation and breach of contract. That countersuit was later dismissed.
Ahead of trial, only a limited number of retaliation-related claims remained before both parties reached a settlement on May 4.
Following the agreement, lawyers representing both sides issued a joint statement saying they hoped the resolution would allow everyone involved to move forward while reaffirming their commitment to workplaces free from inappropriate conduct.
Wayfarer Studios' attorney Bryan Freedman later described the settlement as a "total victory" for his clients. A subsequent court filing stated that Lively dismissed her remaining claims without Wayfarer paying any share of the £220 million in damages she had sought.
A federal judge has since ruled that Lively may seek attorneys' fees relating to Baldoni's countersuit, while any claim for punitive or treble damages would need to be pursued separately.
It Ends With Us, directed by and starring Baldoni alongside Lively, was adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel by Christy Hall. The romantic drama went on to earn more than £258 million at the worldwide box office.
The singer jokingly texted Clairo saying, "Let's f**k her up," sparking an online frenzy
Charli XCX jokingly declares war on Peppa Pig after one viral comment
Highlights
What started as a playful celebrity game has turned into one of the internet's most unexpected viral moments, with Charli XCX jokingly threatening to "f**k up" Peppa Pig after the beloved cartoon character appeared to dismiss singer Clairo.
The exchange quickly spread across social media, drawing reactions from fans and fellow musicians, while turning an unlikely clash between a pop star and a fictional children's character into a trending talking point.
Peppa Pig's viral remark sparked the joke
The playful exchange began during Peppa Pig's appearance in Pitchfork's Over/Under game, where the animated character rated a selection of music artists.
While expressing admiration for acts including PinkPantheress and The Beatles, Peppa responded to Clairo by saying, "I don't know her," a line widely recognised as a reference to Mariah Carey's famous response when asked about Jennifer Lopez.
The remark, accompanied by a knowing glance at the camera, quickly gained traction online.
Charli XCX rushed to Clairo's defence
After seeing the clip, Charli XCX privately messaged Clairo, writing, "Let's f**k her up," alongside a screenshot of the viral post.
Clairo later shared the exchange on social media, prompting thousands of reactions from fans, many of whom responded with pig and bacon-themed jokes.
PinkPantheress, whom Peppa had praised in the original video, also joined the conversation, posting a message supporting Clairo.
As the exchange continued, Clairo responded to the growing attention with humour, replying to posts before eventually telling followers, "ok that's enoughhhhh lolllllllllll."
Some fans joked that the viral moment was the perfect opportunity for the singer to announce new music, though Clairo replied that she did not have anything ready to share.
Her most recent album, Charm, was released in 2024, with its accompanying tour concluding in 2025.
Charli XCX keeps her focus on new music
While the online joke continued to gather momentum, Charli XCX did not publicly add to the exchange.
Instead, the singer has been focusing on promoting her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film, which is scheduled for release on July 24.
Although fans speculated that one of the track titles could be a playful nod to the viral exchange, there has been no indication that the album references the light-hearted social media moment.