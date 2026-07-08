Why Taylor Swift's digital wedding invitation left one guest convinced it was a scam

Highlights

BBC Radio 1 host Greg James initially believed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding invitation was fake

James said the electronic invite arrived unexpectedly and without a paper version to confirm it

The broadcaster later attended the couple's star-studded New York City wedding and called it one of the best nights of his life

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish New York City wedding featured more than 1,000 guests, but one invitee almost believed he had fallen for an elaborate prank before ever arriving at the venue.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James has revealed that he spent weeks questioning whether the couple's digital invitation was genuine, admitting he feared he and his wife, author Bella Mackie, had flown from England to New York "for nothing."

A digital invitation sparked doubts

Speaking on his BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, James said he received the invitation through a link sent in the middle of the night on March 12.

Unlike traditional celebrity wedding invitations, there was no printed card to follow, leaving him unsure whether the message was authentic.

James said he chose not to tell anyone about the invitation for days because he suspected it could be an elaborate joke.

Even after traveling to New York with Mackie, he admitted they were not convinced they had been invited until they arrived at the wedding venue.

Taylor Swift had already promised him an invitation

James' surprise began months earlier during an interview with Swift in October 2025, shortly after her engagement to Kelce.

While joking that the NFL star might greet him with a wrestling move, Swift replied that it would happen "at our wedding." When James asked whether he was actually invited, the singer simply answered, "Obviously."

That conversation ultimately turned into a genuine invitation.

The couple married at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of more than 1,000 guests.

James described the celebration as one of the best nights he had experienced, praising the atmosphere, the food and the multiple wedding cakes served throughout the evening.

Although he briefly spoke with both Swift and Kelce, he noted that the newlyweds were busy enjoying the celebration with family and friends.

Guests received a personalized digital invite

A glimpse of the invitation later surfaced on social media, revealing a forest-themed design featuring a custom double "T" monogram and a personalized watermark displaying each guest's name.

The invitation included the date, Manhattan location and a black-tie dress code, confirming that the all-digital format was a deliberate choice for the couple's wedding.

James later joked on Instagram that the experience had changed his opinion about destination weddings, while adding that he was careful not to reveal too many personal moments from the ceremony out of respect for the newlyweds.