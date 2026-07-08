Why Taylor Swift's digital wedding invitation left one guest convinced it was a scam

Highlights
- BBC Radio 1 host Greg James initially believed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding invitation was fake
- James said the electronic invite arrived unexpectedly and without a paper version to confirm it
- The broadcaster later attended the couple's star-studded New York City wedding and called it one of the best nights of his life
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish New York City wedding featured more than 1,000 guests, but one invitee almost believed he had fallen for an elaborate prank before ever arriving at the venue.
BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James has revealed that he spent weeks questioning whether the couple's digital invitation was genuine, admitting he feared he and his wife, author Bella Mackie, had flown from England to New York "for nothing."
A digital invitation sparked doubts
Speaking on his BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, James said he received the invitation through a link sent in the middle of the night on March 12.
Unlike traditional celebrity wedding invitations, there was no printed card to follow, leaving him unsure whether the message was authentic.
James said he chose not to tell anyone about the invitation for days because he suspected it could be an elaborate joke.
Even after traveling to New York with Mackie, he admitted they were not convinced they had been invited until they arrived at the wedding venue.
Taylor Swift had already promised him an invitation
James' surprise began months earlier during an interview with Swift in October 2025, shortly after her engagement to Kelce.
While joking that the NFL star might greet him with a wrestling move, Swift replied that it would happen "at our wedding." When James asked whether he was actually invited, the singer simply answered, "Obviously."
That conversation ultimately turned into a genuine invitation.
The couple married at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of more than 1,000 guests.
James described the celebration as one of the best nights he had experienced, praising the atmosphere, the food and the multiple wedding cakes served throughout the evening.
Although he briefly spoke with both Swift and Kelce, he noted that the newlyweds were busy enjoying the celebration with family and friends.
Guests received a personalized digital invite
A glimpse of the invitation later surfaced on social media, revealing a forest-themed design featuring a custom double "T" monogram and a personalized watermark displaying each guest's name.
The invitation included the date, Manhattan location and a black-tie dress code, confirming that the all-digital format was a deliberate choice for the couple's wedding.
James later joked on Instagram that the experience had changed his opinion about destination weddings, while adding that he was careful not to reveal too many personal moments from the ceremony out of respect for the newlyweds.
The singer jokingly texted Clairo saying, "Let's f**k her up," sparking an online frenzy
Why Charli XCX jokingly declared war on Peppa Pig after one viral comment
Highlights
What started as a playful celebrity game has turned into one of the internet's most unexpected viral moments, with Charli XCX jokingly threatening to "f**k up" Peppa Pig after the beloved cartoon character appeared to dismiss singer Clairo.
The exchange quickly spread across social media, drawing reactions from fans and fellow musicians, while turning an unlikely clash between a pop star and a fictional children's character into a trending talking point.
Peppa Pig's viral remark sparked the joke
The playful exchange began during Peppa Pig's appearance in Pitchfork's Over/Under game, where the animated character rated a selection of music artists.
While expressing admiration for acts including PinkPantheress and The Beatles, Peppa responded to Clairo by saying, "I don't know her," a line widely recognised as a reference to Mariah Carey's famous response when asked about Jennifer Lopez.
The remark, accompanied by a knowing glance at the camera, quickly gained traction online.
Charli XCX rushed to Clairo's defence
After seeing the clip, Charli XCX privately messaged Clairo, writing, "Let's f**k her up," alongside a screenshot of the viral post.
Clairo later shared the exchange on social media, prompting thousands of reactions from fans, many of whom responded with pig and bacon-themed jokes.
PinkPantheress, whom Peppa had praised in the original video, also joined the conversation, posting a message supporting Clairo.
As the exchange continued, Clairo responded to the growing attention with humour, replying to posts before eventually telling followers, "ok that's enoughhhhh lolllllllllll."
Some fans joked that the viral moment was the perfect opportunity for the singer to announce new music, though Clairo replied that she did not have anything ready to share.
Her most recent album, Charm, was released in 2024, with its accompanying tour concluding in 2025.
Charli XCX keeps her focus on new music
While the online joke continued to gather momentum, Charli XCX did not publicly add to the exchange.
Instead, the singer has been focusing on promoting her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film, which is scheduled for release on July 24.
Although fans speculated that one of the track titles could be a playful nod to the viral exchange, there has been no indication that the album references the light-hearted social media moment.