Charli XCX spotted in black micro shorts filming Poppi Super Bowl commercial in Los Angeles

Singer embraces bold Brat era style ahead of mockumentary The Moment release on 30 January 2026.

Charli XCX in black micro

Charli XCX walks the Los Angeles campus set in ultra-short black micro shorts

X/@infocharlixcx
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Dec 18, 2025
Highlights:

  • Charli XCX micro shorts seen during Poppi soda Super Bowl shoot in Los Angeles
  • Rachel Sennott worked beside her on the commercial set
  • The look aligns with Charli’s Brat era and upcoming mockumentary
  • The Moment releases on 30 January 2026

The US singer was photographed on a college campus in Los Angeles wearing black micro shorts for a Poppi soda Super Bowl commercial. Charli XCX, whose Brat era has shaped her current style and sound, was joined by actor Rachel Sennott on set. The images arrived as attention builds for The Moment, a mockumentary scheduled to land on 30 January 2026.

Charli XCX in black micro Charli XCX walks the Los Angeles campus set in ultra-short black micro shorts X/@infocharlixcx


Why Charli XCX micro shorts became a talking point

The photographs were taken outdoors with campus buildings in view. Charli walked across the set in black, ultra-short bottoms worn over sheer tights with a fitted white baby-tee that dipped low at the neckline. Black sunglasses stayed on throughout the shoot. Her hair, waist-length and loose, gave her a familiar silhouette from recent stage shows.

Rachel Sennott carried script pages in hand and wore jeans with a structured corset-style red and pink top. The pairing suggested shared scenes for the commercial. Cameras caught both women moving between takes with crew members nearby handling lighting and placement sheets.

Instagram comments surfaced quickly once the images went live. Several posters praised the length of Charli’s hair. Others focused on the shorts and called the look “very Brat.

Charli XCX in black micro Charli XCX walks the Los Angeles campus set in ultra-short black micro shorts X/@infocharlixcx


What the Poppi commercial means for her

Super Bowl advertising remains the most expensive buy in US television, with companies paying high fees for broadcast time. Poppi has targeted a young, social-media audience with short, bright clips. Securing Charli XCX places the brand in a culture lane tied to pop acts and fashion crossovers.

Commercial shoots often see on-set leaks, and this one followed the same pattern. The college walkway offered a clean location. Backgrid photographers captured most of the frames circulating online. Charli stepped on and off her mark with a minimal team surrounding her.

There is no confirmed pay figure for the campaign. US reports in recent years suggest top musical talent in Super Bowl advertising can secure six-figure sums, although most deals stay confidential.

How Charli’s Brat moment continues

Charli’s Brat project has shaped her design, touring and merchandise. It has pushed a neon-green visual identity. The sound has leaned into club production. Fashion choices have included cropped vests, underwear-style shorts and slim glasses, and the micro-shorts look sits within that pattern.

The Moment is being described by distributors as a mockumentary. It follows studio life around the Brat era. A late-January date puts it close to awards-season media traffic. Viewers will be able to see how she built her current run, though exact streaming release plans are still to be confirmed.

Charli XCX Charli XCX attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party at Royal Academy of Arts Getty Images


What comes next for Charli XCX

The Super Bowl commercial will be broadcast in early February 2026. Once the campaign lands, Poppi is expected to post extended social edits. Charli’s short-form posts continue to drive attention without long statements. She stays on the road, keeps studio time in the calendar and uses fashion as an extension of the music.

brat era micro shorts poppi soda super bowl charli xcx

