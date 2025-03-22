Sobhita Dhulipala trolled for ‘copying’ Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s outfit

Sobhita Dhulipala has found herself at the centre of an unexpected social media storm after netizens accused her of imitating Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fashion choices. The controversy erupted following Sobhita’s latest Vogue cover shoot, where she was seen wearing a fringed silver slip dress. Some social media users were quick to point out the resemblance to an outfit Samantha had worn earlier, sparking online criticism.
Sobhita and her husband, Naga Chaitanya, recently posed for Vogue in a romantic-themed shoot, marking their first major appearance as a married couple. The photos featured Sobhita in a tassel-detailed silver slip dress, while Naga Chaitanya wore a navy-blue tuxedo with a floral motif. Though the look was praised by many, a section of netizens accused Sobhita of copying Samantha’s recent outfit, worn at an event in February.
Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha and Sobhita's similar outfits ignite a heated online debate
However, fashion experts were quick to clarify that the two outfits were entirely different. Sobhita’s dress, designed by Akhl, featured a sheer, high-low design with silver-to-pastel fringes. Samantha’s dress, from Studio Moon Ray, had an ombre fringe skirt with a contrasting waistband. Despite these clear distinctions, trolls continued to flood the comment section with remarks like, “First husband, now fashion?” and “Shameless copycat.”
The criticism against Sobhita is not just about fashion though. It is deeply tied to her relationship with Naga Chaitanya. Their wedding in December 2024 was already under intense scrutiny as Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha had been a highly publicised event. Fans of the former couple struggled to accept his new relationship, often blaming Sobhita for their breakup.
Adding to the controversy, old social media posts resurfaced, including a cryptic remark by Samantha’s stylist after the divorce, which some fans interpreted as a dig at Sobhita. The Vogue interview also fuelled further backlash when Naga Chaitanya’s comments about apologising in relationships led to comparisons with Samantha’s past statements on their marriage.
While criticism over celebrity fashion choices is not uncommon, the backlash against Sobhita appears to be fuelled more by personal emotions than objective comparisons. The ongoing fan war between supporters of Samantha and Sobhita continues to escalate, but at its core, this controversy is less about a dress and more about lingering sentiments from a past relationship.
For now, Sobhita remains silent on the issue, while the internet continues to debate whether the trolling is justified or simply an exaggerated reaction fuelled by fan loyalty.