Ananya Panday slams Bollywood double standards on Lilly Singh’s podcast after body-shaming and surgery rumours

Ananya Panday is no stranger to the spotlight, but she’s also tired of being stuck under a microscope. In a recent chat with Lilly Singh on her podcast Shame Less, the actor spoke honestly about the constant criticism of her body and the double standards women face in the film industry.

Ananya recalled the early days of her career when, at 18, she was mocked for being too thin. Terms like “chicken legs” and “matchstick” were thrown at her regularly. “They said I had no boobs, no butt, like a flat-screen,” she shared. Fast forward a few years, and as her body naturally changed, new rumours popped up, but this time accusing her of undergoing cosmetic surgery. “Now they say I’ve had my butt done. You can never win,” she said.





What hits harder for Ananya is that this scrutiny often comes from other women. “The harshest comments I get are from women. I rarely see this happening to male actors,” she said, pointing out the gender gap in how public figures are judged.

But Ananya doesn’t shy away from taking responsibility either. She admitted that Bollywood films, including some of her own, have pushed unrealistic beauty ideals. “We’ve shown women waking up with perfect hair and makeup. That’s not real life. I’ve been part of that narrative, and I’m trying to be more aware of it now,” she said. Off camera, she tries to keep things real, reminding her followers that what they see on screen isn’t always the truth.

This honesty is, in fact, a shift in Ananya’s journey, from someone who once felt pressured to fit in, to an actor willing to question the norms she’s grown up with. Her recent work also reflects that change. From light-hearted romances to more grounded roles like her turn as a lawyer in Kesari: Chapter 2, Ananya is clearly making deliberate choices.

Women in the public eye are constantly judged, but it’s time to break that cycle. “If I talk about it, maybe one other girl will feel less alone,” she said. That, perhaps, is the quiet power behind her loudest statement yet.