Zayn Malik thanks fans for 'love and support' from hospital as fifth album Konnakol released

Highlights

Zayn hospitalised on album release day.

Singer thanks fans and hospital staff on Instagram.

Worldwide tour set to begin 12 May.

Zayn has been hospitalised on the same day his fifth studio album Konnakol was released. The 33-year-old singer posted a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram Story hours after the album went live.

In the image, the former One Direction member wore a hospital gown with what looked like a blood pressure cuff and visible wires under his arm. He did not share specific details about his condition but wrote a message thanking his fans.

"To my fans, thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always. Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering," Zayn wrote.

"Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding."

The Pillowtalk singer also thanked the medical staff treating him. "Thank you to all the incredible hospital staff of doctors, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who had helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends!"

Zayn was scheduled to make his first late-night TV interview alongside a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 21 April, followed by an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on 23 April. It remains unclear whether these appearances will proceed as planned.

Zayn is also set to begin The KONNAKOL Tour on 12 May in Manchester , UK. This will be his largest solo tour yet. The worldwide tour includes 31 dates across the UK, Mexico, United States and South America, running from May through November 2026.

Cultural inspiration returns

Konnakol marks Zayn's most culturally inspired project to date. While he has always drawn from south Asian vocal and rhythmic traditions in his music, those influences take centre stage on this album.

The record expands on the sound fans first heard on his record-breaking debut Mind of Mine. Opening track Nusrat, an ode to Pakistani musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, serves as the creative anchor of the album.

The tour follows his first-ever Las Vegas residency earlier this year, where he performed and previewed unreleased material from Konnakol.

Variety praised his performance, noting "he delivered pristine vocals, his signature falsetto and a noticeably stronger stage presence than on his last tour."

In a recent interview with ELLE India, Zayn spoke about bringing his south Asian heritage into the record.

"It's always important for me to bring my culture into things because I feel that's what makes me, me," he said.

"There are not many Indian-Pakistani artists here in the West that the world knows, so it makes it unique and individual."

The 15-track album features lead single Die For Me, which came out in February, and recent releases including Sideways and Side Effects.

Zayn co-produced the album alongside Malay, who previously worked with him on Mind of Mine and Icarus Falls.

The snow leopard on the album art showcases how deeply his south Asian heritage has inspired the record.