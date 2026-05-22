Kangana Ranaut’s bridal look blurs the line between rumour and 'Queen' Rani’s return

Highlights

Viral video of Kangana Ranaut wearing sindoor and a mangalsutra sparked marriage speculation online

No announcement or evidence suggests the actor-politician has secretly tied the knot

The look is widely believed to be linked to her upcoming film Queen Forever

The sequel to Queen is currently being filmed in Mumbai

A brief appearance sets social media racing

A short video of Kangana Ranaut wearing sindoor, a mangalsutra and green bangles has set social media buzzing, with many users quickly speculating that the actor may have married in secret.

The clip, which circulated widely across Instagram and X, showed Kangana dressed in a pink traditional outfit with styling often associated with a married woman. With no explanation attached to the video, online reactions swiftly filled in the gaps, leading to a wave of marriage rumours.

No confirmation behind the speculation

There is currently nothing to indicate that Kangana has got married. The actor, who is also a BJP MP, has made no announcement regarding a relationship, engagement or wedding.

In an earlier interaction with ANI in 2023, Kangana had spoken about wanting marriage and a family in the future, adding that it would happen at the right time.

The latest speculation appears to have emerged entirely from the visual cues in the viral clip rather than any confirmed development in her personal life.

Why fans believe it could be linked to Queen Forever

Many now believe the look is from Queen Forever, the follow-up to the 2014 hit Queen, which is currently under production in Mumbai.

Reports suggest filming began earlier this month in South Mumbai, with sets built to recreate the home of Rani, the character Kangana played in the original film. The appearance seen in the viral footage has led many to connect it with the next chapter in Rani’s story.

Kangana confirmed in April that she would reunite with director Vikas Bahl for the sequel. Bahl is directing, writing and co-producing the project alongside Trigger Happy Studios.

A new chapter for Rani

Unlike Queen, which followed Rani’s journey through Paris and Amsterdam, Queen Forever is expected to keep the story rooted in India. Reports indicate the sequel follows her life in Mumbai after a major personal turning point, continuing her journey of self-discovery closer to home.

The film is also expected to introduce a largely fresh cast, with actors reportedly drawn from theatre backgrounds. Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon, who featured in the original film, are not expected to return.

For now, while marriage rumours continue to circulate online, the simplest explanation may be tied not to Kangana’s personal life, but to the next chapter of Rani’s story.