Britney Spears embraces the 'glass hair' trend in first major makeover since 2022

Highlights

Britney Spears has unveiled a sleek new hairstyle, departing from her signature loose waves.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared the singer’s new look on social media.

Appleton described styling Spears as a “full-circle” moment.

The makeover marks Spears’ most notable hair change since she experimented with purple hair in 2022.

For years, Britney Spears' blonde waves have been one of the most recognisable parts of her public image. Now, the pop star has embraced a sleek, ultra-glossy hairstyle reminiscent of the "glass hair" trend, marking her first major hair transformation since 2022.

Spears swaps signature waves for sleek style

The singer’s new look was revealed by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who shared a selfie with Spears on social media on 1 June.

In the image, Spears wears her blonde hair pin-straight with a side part, a noticeable change from the textured waves she has favoured in recent years. She paired the style with an orange floral dress while posing alongside Appleton.

The transformation quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom were surprised to see the singer step away from a hairstyle that has long been associated with her.

Chris Appleton reflects on styling a pop icon

Appleton, whose clients include Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore, said working with Spears was a memorable experience.

“As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d one day be standing behind the chair – or in this case her standing behind mine – styling her hair.”

He went on to describe Spears as “an icon” and praised her as “one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls” he has met.

First notable makeover in four years

While Spears has occasionally experimented with her appearance, her last major hair transformation came in 2022 when she briefly dyed her hair purple.

At the time, she shared the look on social media, explaining that she had decided to try the colour after encouragement from her nail technician.

The latest makeover arrives amid renewed public interest in the singer and her family. Last month, her younger son, Jayden James Federline, made a rare public appearance at Dior’s Cruise 2027 show in Los Angeles, marking his first red-carpet event in more than a decade.

Though hairstyle changes are common in celebrity culture, Spears’ latest transformation stands out because it breaks from a look she has largely maintained for years, offering fans a rare glimpse of a different side to the pop star’s familiar image.