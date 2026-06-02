Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

British Sikh man jailed for life for killing student in Southampton

Prime minister Keir Starmer described it as an “awful, shocking case” on X and said it was “right that the IOPC is investigating the police's response to (Nowak's) senseless murder”.

Vickrum Digwa

Judge at Southampton Crown Court sentenced Vickrum Digwa to life in prison and ordered him to serve at least 21 years for the killing of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak.

Photo credit: Hampshire Police
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 02, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Sikh man jailed for life for murdering Southampton student Henry Nowak
  • Judge orders Vickrum Digwa to serve a minimum of 21 years in prison
  • Police apologised after handcuffing the dying victim following a false claim of racial abuse
  • IOPC investigating police response to the incident

A UK court on Monday jailed a British Sikh man for life for killing a student in a case that drew attention after police handcuffed the dying victim following a false claim of racial abuse.

Judge William Mousley at Southampton Crown Court sentenced Vickrum Digwa, 23, to life in prison and ordered him to serve at least 21 years for the killing of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak.

A jury on Friday found Digwa guilty of murdering the accountancy and finance student on a Southampton street last December.

Police officers arrested and handcuffed Nowak at the scene after Digwa claimed he had been racially abused. The victim later died from stab wounds.

The judge said he was “sure that Henry had said nothing racist”.

Sikh man convicted of murder after jury rejects racist abuse

The police force apologised for handcuffing Nowak and said on Friday it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Prime minister Keir Starmer described it as an “awful, shocking case” on X and said it was “right that the IOPC is investigating the police's response to (Nowak's) senseless murder”.

Outside court, the victim’s father, Mark Nowak, said: “Henry should not have died on the streets of Southampton in police custody. The way he was treated was inhumane and degrading.”

He also called for a “full, fearless and transparent investigation” by the IOPC.

The case was discussed during the trial by figures on the far right, including Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk.

After the verdict, right-wing group Turning Point UK posted footage of its leader speaking at a protest outside a police station in Southampton on Friday.

According to campaign group Stand Up to Racism, far-right group White Vanguard held a small vigil in Southampton on Sunday, while the anti-racism group organised a counter-protest.

Judge Mousley said Digwa used a large knife carried in a sheath attached to a belt outside his clothing to carry out the murder. He was also wearing a small Sikh ceremonial dagger, or kirpan.

The Sikh Federation said the weapon used by Digwa “was not a kirpan”, which can legally be carried as an article of faith.

The Sikh Federation also said claims that Digwa killed Nowak using the ceremonial dagger “unnecessarily brought our sacred kirpan into disrepute and increased verbal and physical abuse against Sikhs in the last couple of weeks”.

The prosecution service denied describing the murder weapon as a kirpan.

(With inputs from agencies)

henry nowakiopcsouthamptonuk courtsvickrum digwa
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

henry-nowak-murder
News

Police under pressure after handcuffing student stabbed by Sikh man

seema-misra-post-office
News

Seema Misra: Ministers will have blood on their hands over justice delays

andy-burnham-starmer
News

Andy Burnham 'plans snap election if he replaces Starmer as prime minister'

Yvette-Cooper-india-visit
News

Cooper to visit India and China for talks on global security and trade

More For You

Honeywell

Honeywell prepares for a new era under CEO Vimal Kapur

iStock

Why Honeywell's CEO is dismantling the company he spent 37 years building

  • Vimal Kapur is overseeing the biggest shake-up in Honeywell's 141-year history.
  • The industrial giant is splitting into three businesses amid growing investor pressure.
  • Honeywell is betting a leaner structure will drive its next phase of growth.

After spending nearly four decades climbing the ranks at Honeywell, chief executive Vimal Kapur is leading the biggest overhaul in the company's 141-year history. The move may seem counterintuitive, but it reflects changing investor expectations, a shifting industrial landscape and a belief that Honeywell's future may depend on becoming smaller rather than bigger.

Most chief executives brought in to break up companies are outsiders. Vimal Kapur is the opposite.

Keep ReadingShow less