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Jacqueline Fernandez turns Cannes buzz into another headline moment with striking beach shoot

Her latest beach photoshoot in a shimmering gold gown has gained attention online

Jacqueline Fernandez beach shoot

The golden styling blended with the natural beach setting

X/ SAMTHEBESTEST_
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Jacqueline Fernandez recently unveiled the teaser for Welcome to the Jungle
  • The actor also made a high-profile appearance at the Cannes Film Festival
  • Her latest beach photoshoot in a shimmering gold gown has gained attention online

Jacqueline Fernandez continues a busy run in the spotlight

Jacqueline Fernandez is moving seamlessly between film promotions, international appearances and fashion moments, keeping herself firmly in the public eye. With a new film teaser, a Cannes outing and a widely shared photoshoot arriving within days of each other, the actor has had an eventful run.

She recently unveiled the teaser for Welcome to the Jungle, giving audiences an early look at the upcoming comedy entertainer. The preview has already generated interest, with viewers responding to its lively tone and ensemble-driven humour.

Jacqueline Fernandez adds Cannes to a packed month

Alongside her latest film activity, Jacqueline also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, stepping onto one of cinema’s biggest global platforms.

Her appearance at the festival became another notable moment in a month filled with public engagements, with her look and presence attracting attention during the event.

Jacqueline Fernandez brings golden glamour to the shoreline

Away from the red carpet, Jacqueline’s latest beach photoshoot has become another talking point online. Dressed in a shimmering gold gown, she posed against a backdrop of sand and sea in a series of images that quickly circulated across social media.

The golden styling blended with the natural beach setting, creating a visual that stood out for its cinematic feel. From film announcements to fashion moments, Jacqueline Fernandez continues to keep audiences watching her next move.

fashioncannes 2026jacqueline fernandez

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