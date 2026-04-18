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Yash says Ravana in Ramayana must connect with Western viewers as film eyes global audience

The $500 million two-part epic opens in India and the United States on Diwali, November 8

Yash says Ravana in Ramayana must connect with Western viewers as film eyes global audience

Praised for visuals, but some criticised Western-style asura designs for not fully reflecting Hindu roots

Instagram/thenameisyash/YouTube
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 18, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Yash says he humanised Ravana to help global audiences relate to the character.
  • Asura designs in the first glimpse drew criticism for looking too Western-inspired.
  • Producer Namit Malhotra compares the film's tone to Lord of the Rings and Gladiator.
Yash, who plays the demon king Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says his portrayal was shaped by one clear goal: making the character relatable beyond Indian audiences.
Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week, where the film was presented alongside major Hollywood releases, the actor said he worked to strip away the purely mythological reading of the role.

"I have tried to internalise the whole essence of Ravana and tried to make him as human as possible at times," Yash told Reuters.

"It is important for people to relate to him, and since we have global ambitions, we need to make it familiar to a Western audience as well."

The comments came after the film's first glimpse, released globally earlier this month, drew mixed responses.

Many praised the visual scale, but some critics pointed out that the asura character designs appeared heavily Western-inspired, raising questions about how faithfully the production reflects its Hindu roots.

Producer Namit Malhotra acknowledged the film is deliberately positioned between two worlds.

He described Ramayana as drawing on the spirit of The Lord of the Rings and Gladiator while staying rooted in Valmiki's ancient epic.

"It will promise a very different experience unlike anything traditional Indian movies offer or even Hollywood.

It is meant for the world, and it has got the best of the East and the best of the West coming together to make it happen," Malhotra said.

The two-part production carries a combined budget of up to $500 million, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Part One opens worldwide on November 8, coinciding with Diwali. Part Two follows in 2027.

ranbir kapooryashsai pallaviravi dubeyramayana movie

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