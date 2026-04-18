Ten everyday habits that can make your lifestyle more sustainable

Over the past decade, sustainability has moved from a niche concern to a mainstream conversation - often politicised, but increasingly part of everyday life. I remember being a child in the mid-2000s when recycling bins were first introduced into households as a way to cut down waste. What once felt new is now routine, with many of us regularly recycling cardboard packaging and cartons without a second thought.

But sustainability goes far beyond recycling. So what else can we do?

Here are ten simple, realistic ways to live more sustainably at home - whether through how you cook, what you wear or what you throw away.

1. Recycle where possible

If your local council offers recycling collections, using them is one of the easiest ways to reduce household waste. If you’re unsure whether something can be recycled, look out for recycling symbols on packaging. The BBC Good Food recycling guide is a useful resource for understanding what they mean.

2. Reuse what you already have

Glass jars, takeaway containers and tins can all be reused for food storage. Anyone from a South Asian household will recognise ice cream tubs repurposed for daal or biscuit tins filled with sewing supplies. Jokes aside, reuse saves money and keeps items out of landfill.

3. Start composting

If you have outdoor space, composting food scraps and garden waste - such as vegetable peels or dried leaves - reduces rubbish and produces nutrient-rich compost for plants. The RHS offers clear guidance for beginners looking to get started.

4. Grow your own food

Growing food is one of the most direct ways to reduce food miles. It doesn’t need to be expensive or complicated: herbs, tomatoes and spring onions can grow on a windowsill, and many vegetables can be regrown from kitchen scraps. Gardener Simon Akeroyd shares simple, accessible advice online for beginners.

5. Reduce single-use plastics

Items like straws, cling film and disposable coffee cups may be convenient, but they persist in the environment for centuries. Swapping to reusable alternatives - such as water bottles, shopping bags or food wraps - can make a significant difference over time. If you ever need convincing that plastics are bad, check out the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. It’s pretty terrifying, right?

6. Switch off and save energy

Turning off appliances instead of leaving them on standby, and choosing energy-efficient products such as LED lightbulbs, reduces both carbon emissions and household bills.

7. Repair or donate instead of discarding

Before throwing something away, consider whether it can be repaired, repurposed or passed on. Clothes can be mended, furniture upcycled, and unwanted items donated. Swap parties - where friends exchange items they no longer need - are another affordable and sustainable option.

8. Choose natural materials where possible

Synthetic fibres like polyester and nylon are derived from fossil fuels and shed microplastics into waterways when washed. Opting for natural fibres such as cotton or hemp, or choosing wooden household items over plastic, helps reduce pollution.

9. Say no to fast fashion

Fast fashion has normalised buying new clothes every season, driven largely by social media trends. Where possible, invest in longer-lasting pieces or support brands with clear sustainability and labour commitments. Buying less - but better - has benefits for both people and the planet.

10. Walk, cycle or use public transport

Choosing public transport, walking or cycling over car journeys cuts emissions, saves money and supports physical health - all at once. Sustainability doesn’t require perfection or dramatic lifestyle changes. These small, everyday actions may feel modest, but taken together, they can make a real difference - step by step, habit by habit.