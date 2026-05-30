What are the biggest travel trends in 2026

Highlights:

Travel is changing in 2026

From digital detox holidays to tours inspired by book are TV, here is what people are doing differently this year

As the world of travel changes, people are increasing opting for digital detox holidays, and stepping away from overtourism.



Here the biggest trends in travel for 2026:

1. Hushpitality or Quietcations

To get away from the stress of our overstimulated modern lives, more and more people are opting for “digital detox” holidays in low decibel zones.

Digital detox holidays are on the rise iStock

Quietcations or Hushpitality are trips built around rest and zero screens. The demand for these is one the rise as major tourist destinations start to pick up on the trend.

Sweden has a map where places are sorted by how quiet they are and Oregon has cabins where you stay in complete darkness for three days.

2. Hyper-personal Holidays

Travel is not one size fits all anymore. People want a trip that actually means something, one that marks a big moment or helps them get through a hard one.

People are booking hyper-personalised holidays iStock

The travel industry is catching up with this fast. There is pretty much a specialist trip for every life situation now, from divorce and marriage retreats to insect tours and more.

3. Inspired by Books and TV

Set-jetting is the new term for when people visit places from their favourite shows and films. While content surrounding books and literature on TikTok, called “BookTok” is the reason why literary travel has taken off.

Victoria Street in Edinburgh is popular for it Harry Potter connection iStock

People are increasing opting for places they read about or watched in films and TV because they want to actually feel like they are inside the story.

4. Road Trips Are Back

Road trips are making a comeback this year. A big reason behind this may be rising costs as 60 per cent of Brits said they are driving to their destination just to save money.

Road trip are making a comeback this year iStock

However, some people are turning this into a luxury getaway with Michelin-starred restaurants and fancy stops along the way while others are just happy to skip the airport.

5. Skipping overtourism

Travellers are increasing on the hunt for places that feel genuine and aren't just an Instagram trap. People are increasing opting for off-beat locations with lesser crowds and an more organic experience when it comes to travel.