UK’s top 5 hidden holiday destinations this summer

Highlights

Summer rush is set to take over popular tourist spots in the UK

As tourists look to skip the crowds, they are on the hunt for hidden spots

Here are UK's top 5 the most beautiful hidden destinations to consider this summer

Summer has arrived in the UK, and with it arrives the summer-time rush at the country’s most popular holiday destinations like Brighton, Co r nwall, or the Cotswolds . But beyond the se usual suspects, lie some of the most unexplored and diverse destinations in the country.

From starry skies to remote islands and quaint seaside villages, here are 5 hidden holiday spots in the UK if you want to skip the crowds:

1. Northumberland

Northumberland is the northern most county of England and has some of the most beautiful beaches in the UK. Characterised by its spectacular landscape, the country’s most notable landmarks are Lindisfarne Castle, Alnwick Castle, Bamburgh Castle, Hexham Abbey and Hadrian's Wall.





Aerial view of Lindisfarne Castle, a 16th-century castle located on Holy Island in Northumberland, England iStock

After dark, the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park delivers some of the best stargazing in the country, with meteor showers, nebulae and the Milky Way visible on clear summer nights.

https://www.visitnorthumberland.com/

2. Applecross Peninsula, Scotland

Tucked away on the remote west coast of the Scottish Highlands, Applecross Peninsula is the kind of place that rewards the effort it takes to reach it.





Single-track road running to Applecross in Scotland via Bealach na Ba pass iStock

There are only two ways in: a winding coastal road from Shieldaig, or the Bealach na Ba, the highest road in Britain, climbing to 2,053 feet in under six miles.

Located across the water from Skye, Applecross shares all of its neighbour's dramatic scenery and none of its crowds. Stroll through the village, and its quiet row of whitewashed cottages fringing a perfect bay or enjoy the sight of otters, seals and golden eagles. The skies after dark are extraordinary, and the Applecross Inn on the seafront serves what many consider the best fresh seafood pub meal in Scotland.

https://visitapplecross.com/about-applecross/

3. Isle of Scilly, Cornwall

Located 28 miles off the southwest coast of Cornwall, the Isles of Scilyy are a collection of five inhabited islands and over 100 uninhabited islets.





Aerial view of St Mary's Harbour in the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, UK iStock

Known for their mild climate, white-sand beaches, and crystal-clear waters, they offer a peaceful escape from the bustling mainland.

Whether you want solitude, scenery or history, there’s an island for everyone. St Mary's is the largest island and the best place to start. Grab a coffee, wander the harbour and take in a bit of history before you do anything else. Hop over to Tresco island to see the famous Abbey Garden full of subtropical plants and the old ruins of Cromwell's Castle looming above. If beaches are your thing, head to St Martin's, with its stunning great bay great Bay, local artists and a small vineyard.

https://www.visitislesofscilly.com/

4. Clovelly, Devon

For those looking to explore a village stuck in time while still enjoy the sea, Clovelly is the perfect place. This privately owned, traffic-free fishing village on the North Devon coast of England.





View down the steep main street of Clovelly village in Devon, UK iStock

The village has no cars, no traffic and no chain shops - just a steep cobbled street winding down a 400-foot cliff to a working 14th-century harbour. Goods still come down the hill on wooden sledges and donkeys, and the flower-hung whitewashed cottages look exactly as they did when Charles Dickens came to visit.

A small entry fee covers parking, the village museum and the lovely Clovelly Court Gardens.

https://www.visitdevon.co.uk/listing/clovelly/228605301/

5. Outer Hebrides, Scotland

If Applecross feels like the end of the world, the Outer Hebrides feel like somewhere beyond it. This 130-mile chain of islands off Scotland's northwest coast is one of the last truly wild places in the British Isles. Experience the Atlantic coastlines, ancient Neolithic sites, and a Gaelic culture.





Aerial view of Luskentyre beach, on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides iStock

Lewis and Harris is the largest island where you can visit the Calanais Standing Stones, older than Stonehenge, and the white-sand beaches of Luskentyre. Further south, the Uists and Benbecula are perfect for walking, birdwatching and switching off completely.

And right at the southern tip of the chain sits Barra, where scheduled flights land directly on the beach at low tide, in what could possibly be the most extraordinary way to arrive anywhere in Britain.