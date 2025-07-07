5 secret beaches in the UK that feel like the tropics

Key points
- Discover hidden UK beaches with turquoise waters and golden sands
- Ideal for summer staycations without the cost of long-haul travel
- Includes lesser-known spots in Wales, Scotland, Cornwall, and more
- Perfect for quiet escapes, coastal walks, and Instagram-worthy views
Escape to paradise – no passport required
Think you need to fly halfway across the world for clear blue water and white sand? Think again. The UK is home to a surprising number of secluded beaches that look straight out of the Caribbean – without the crowds or jet lag. From hidden coves in Cornwall to windswept bays in the Scottish Highlands, here are some of the most tropical-looking beaches on British soil.
1. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales
Often dubbed the UK’s answer to the Caribbean, this National Trust-owned gem boasts golden sand, crystal-clear waters, and dramatic cliffs. Accessed by a half-mile walk from Stackpole Quay, it remains blissfully untouched by development.
Best for: Picnics, photography, and a peaceful swim
Nearest parking: Stackpole Quay car park
2. Achmelvich Bay, Sutherland, Scotland
Many of these beaches are tidal and best enjoyed at low tideiStock
With white sands and dazzling turquoise water, this beach in the remote northwest Highlands rivals beaches anywhere in the world. The journey is long, but the views – and near-solitude – make it worth every mile.
Best for: Wild camping, paddleboarding
Nearest village: Lochinver (20 minutes away)
3. Pedn Vounder, Cornwall
It’s also unofficially clothing-optionaliStock
Tucked beneath rugged cliffs near Porthcurno, this tidal beach is often reached via a steep cliff path – but rewards visitors with stunning sandbars and glassy water at low tide. It’s also unofficially clothing-optional.
Best for: Adventurous walkers, secluded sunbathing
Access: Steep footpath from Treen
4. Luskentyre Beach, Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides
Framed by the turquoise seaiStock
Arguably one of Britain’s most spectacular beaches, Luskentyre’s vast white sands stretch for miles, framed by the turquoise sea and Harris’s dramatic hills. When the sun shines, it’s hard to believe you’re still in Scotland.
Best for: Landscape lovers, long coastal walks
How to get there: Ferry from Skye to Tarbert, then a 25-minute drive
5. Kynance Cove, Cornwall
It’s best visited early or late in the dayiStock
With its striking serpentine rock formations, teal-coloured waters, and hidden caves, Kynance is a postcard-perfect Cornish cove. Its popularity means it’s best visited early or late in the day.
Best for: Exploring caves, paddling
Nearby: Kynance Cove Café (seasonal)