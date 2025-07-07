5 secret beaches in the UK that feel like the tropics

Reservoir levels in the area dropped to around 62 per cent Getty Images

North-west England had already been classified as being in drought in late May, after experiencing the driest February to April period since 1893. United Utilities reported that key reservoirs such as Haweswater and Thirlmere in Cumbria were only around 47 per cent full, down from 95 per cent the previous year.

According to the Environment Agency, overall reservoir stocks across England and Wales stood between 77 and 84 per cent at the end of May, prompting water suppliers to urge households to cut back on usage. Hosepipe bans have not yet been enforced but are being considered if conditions worsen.

2. Heatwave alerts are in place as temperatures approach 33°C

The UK’s weather is also heating up, with the Met Office forecasting that temperatures could exceed 30°C in parts of England by the weekend of 21–23 June. A yellow-level heat health alert has been issued for seven regions, including London, the East Midlands and the South East, lasting from 19 to 22 June.

A yellow-level heat health alert has been issued for seven regions Getty Images

Temperatures are expected to peak at 32–33°C in southern England. Authorities have warned that such heat poses serious risks to older adults and vulnerable groups, especially during periods of high humidity and poor overnight cooling.

Public Health England has advised people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest hours, and keep their homes as cool as possible.

3. Wildfire risk is rising in rural and forested areas

Emergency services in southern and central England have issued warnings about increased wildfire risks due to the expected heatwave and continued dry ground conditions. Firefighters in areas such as Dorset and the West Midlands are on high alert following several small grass and heathland fires in recent weeks.

Firefighters in areas such as Dorset and the West Midlands are on high alert Getty Images

The combination of prolonged dry weather and hot temperatures creates ideal conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread rapidly, particularly in rural or forested areas.

4. Intense rainstorms are causing flash floods

Spring 2025 was the warmest and sunniest on record for the UK, with the country receiving just 56 per cent of its average rainfall. In England, rainfall was even lower, around 44 per cent of the seasonal norm.

Experts have noted a shift in the pattern of rainfall, with longer dry spells followed by intense, short bursts of rain. While this might sound like balance, it increases the risk of flash flooding and water run-off, as parched ground struggles to absorb sudden downpours.

It increases the risk of flash flooding and water run-off Getty Images

Earlier this year, parts of Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire experienced brief but severe flooding after heavy rain overwhelmed local drainage systems.

5. Milder winters are becoming the norm

While the focus in 2025 has been on summer extremes, milder winters have also become a consistent trend. According to the Met Office, UK winters have seen a decrease in frost days and snowfall over the past decade, accompanied by increased rainfall. This shift is affecting seasonal activities, agriculture and even wildlife, which depend on temperature cues to regulate behaviour.

UK winters have seen a decrease in frost days and snowfall over the past decade Getty Images

Though no specific winter data for 2024–25 has been highlighted, previous patterns suggest that traditional winters are becoming increasingly rare.

6. Long-term infrastructure investment is under way

The National Drought Group, which met on 5 June 2025, highlighted that only 57 per cent of the average rainfall fell across England in May. The group has called for increased preparedness, warning that both water supply and infrastructure are at risk from extreme weather events.

The UK government and water companies are planning major investments in resilience, including a £104 billion strategy over the next five years aimed at improving water supply networks and flood defences.

The Met Office has reiterated that these changes are consistent with global climate change projections. Without mitigation and adaptation, such weather extremes could become more frequent and severe.

7. What individuals can do

Water companies and environmental agencies are urging the public to take steps to conserve water. This includes fixing leaks, using water-efficient appliances, avoiding car washing, and switching to drought-tolerant plants in gardens.

Households are also being encouraged to prepare for heatwaves by checking on elderly relatives and neighbours, staying informed through official alerts, and planning for possible restrictions.

The UK’s weather is no longer following the patterns people once expected. Whether through rising temperatures, reduced rainfall, or more extreme weather events, the country is seeing the tangible effects of climate change. Adaptation, at both the personal and policy level, will be key to facing this new climate reality.