5 secret beaches in the UK that feel like the tropics

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Key points

  • Discover hidden UK beaches with turquoise waters and golden sands
  • Ideal for summer staycations without the cost of long-haul travel
  • Includes lesser-known spots in Wales, Scotland, Cornwall, and more
  • Perfect for quiet escapes, coastal walks, and Instagram-worthy views

Escape to paradise – no passport required

Think you need to fly halfway across the world for clear blue water and white sand? Think again. The UK is home to a surprising number of secluded beaches that look straight out of the Caribbean – without the crowds or jet lag. From hidden coves in Cornwall to windswept bays in the Scottish Highlands, here are some of the most tropical-looking beaches on British soil.

1. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Often dubbed the UK’s answer to the Caribbean, this National Trust-owned gem boasts golden sand, crystal-clear waters, and dramatic cliffs. Accessed by a half-mile walk from Stackpole Quay, it remains blissfully untouched by development.

Best for: Picnics, photography, and a peaceful swim
Nearest parking: Stackpole Quay car park

2. Achmelvich Bay, Sutherland, Scotland

 secret beaches Many of these beaches are tidal and best enjoyed at low tideiStock

With white sands and dazzling turquoise water, this beach in the remote northwest Highlands rivals beaches anywhere in the world. The journey is long, but the views – and near-solitude – make it worth every mile.

Best for: Wild camping, paddleboarding
Nearest village: Lochinver (20 minutes away)

3. Pedn Vounder, Cornwall

 secret beaches It’s also unofficially clothing-optionaliStock

Tucked beneath rugged cliffs near Porthcurno, this tidal beach is often reached via a steep cliff path – but rewards visitors with stunning sandbars and glassy water at low tide. It’s also unofficially clothing-optional.

Best for: Adventurous walkers, secluded sunbathing
Access: Steep footpath from Treen

4. Luskentyre Beach, Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides

 secret beaches Framed by the turquoise seaiStock

Arguably one of Britain’s most spectacular beaches, Luskentyre’s vast white sands stretch for miles, framed by the turquoise sea and Harris’s dramatic hills. When the sun shines, it’s hard to believe you’re still in Scotland.

Best for: Landscape lovers, long coastal walks
How to get there: Ferry from Skye to Tarbert, then a 25-minute drive

5. Kynance Cove, Cornwall

 secret beaches It’s best visited early or late in the dayiStock

With its striking serpentine rock formations, teal-coloured waters, and hidden caves, Kynance is a postcard-perfect Cornish cove. Its popularity means it’s best visited early or late in the day.

Best for: Exploring caves, paddling
Nearby: Kynance Cove Café (seasonal)

