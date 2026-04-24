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Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda reunite with Mohit Suri after 'Saiyaara'

Mohit Suri is once again turning to familiar creative partners

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda reunite with Mohit Suri after 'Saiyaara'

The reunion follows the success of Saiyaara grossing around £55 million worldwide

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 24, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to reunite with Mohit Suri after Saiyaara
  • Mithoon has reportedly joined the upcoming YRF-backed romance
  • The composer-director duo has delivered hits including Zeher, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain
  • Saiyaara grossed around £55 million worldwide

The team behind Saiyaara appears to be coming together again for another romantic drama. After reports confirmed that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will reunite for Mohit Suri’s next film, a new report suggests longtime collaborator Mithoon is also returning to the fold.

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, Mithoon has already begun composing music for the upcoming project, which is currently in pre-production. The film is being backed by Akshaye Widhani, who also produced Saiyaara.

A partnership built on chartbusters

Mithoon’s collaboration with Suri began with Zeher in 2005, where the track Woh Lamhe became a breakout hit. It marked the beginning of a long-running creative partnership that has shaped some of Bollywood’s biggest romantic soundtracks.

The duo later worked on films including Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend and Malang, with their songs often becoming as memorable as the films themselves.

Industry sources told THR that the upcoming project will be another intense love story, with music expected to remain central to the film. There is also speculation that the team may introduce a new singer through the album.

Building on Saiyaara’s momentum

The reunion follows the success of Saiyaara, which emerged as one of Indian cinema’s biggest modern romance films, grossing around £55 million worldwide.

Suri had previously said his next film would explore intense love “unabashedly”, suggesting he is once again leaning into the emotional storytelling that has defined much of his career.

Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is currently filming Shakti Shalini in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, while Ahaan Panday is working on a gangster drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which is also backed by YRF.

saiyaaramohit surianeet paddaahaan panday

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