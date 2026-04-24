Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda reunite with Mohit Suri after 'Saiyaara'

Highlights

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to reunite with Mohit Suri after Saiyaara

Mithoon has reportedly joined the upcoming YRF-backed romance

The composer-director duo has delivered hits including Zeher, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain

Saiyaara grossed around £55 million worldwide

The team behind Saiyaara appears to be coming together again for another romantic drama. After reports confirmed that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will reunite for Mohit Suri’s next film, a new report suggests longtime collaborator Mithoon is also returning to the fold.

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, Mithoon has already begun composing music for the upcoming project, which is currently in pre-production. The film is being backed by Akshaye Widhani, who also produced Saiyaara.

A partnership built on chartbusters

Mithoon’s collaboration with Suri began with Zeher in 2005, where the track Woh Lamhe became a breakout hit. It marked the beginning of a long-running creative partnership that has shaped some of Bollywood’s biggest romantic soundtracks.

The duo later worked on films including Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend and Malang, with their songs often becoming as memorable as the films themselves.

Industry sources told THR that the upcoming project will be another intense love story, with music expected to remain central to the film. There is also speculation that the team may introduce a new singer through the album.

Building on Saiyaara’s momentum

The reunion follows the success of Saiyaara, which emerged as one of Indian cinema’s biggest modern romance films, grossing around £55 million worldwide.

Suri had previously said his next film would explore intense love “unabashedly”, suggesting he is once again leaning into the emotional storytelling that has defined much of his career.

Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is currently filming Shakti Shalini in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, while Ahaan Panday is working on a gangster drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which is also backed by YRF.