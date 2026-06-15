OnlyFans managers accused of threats, account takeovers and taking 70 per cent of creators' income

Highlights

BBC investigation heard from 60 UK-based OnlyFans creators

Some creators alleged they were threatened after trying to leave management contracts

Contracts reviewed by the BBC showed agencies taking up to 70 per cent of earnings

Experts have called for greater oversight of the largely unregulated industry

A BBC investigation has uncovered allegations that some OnlyFans creators are facing threats, intimidation and financial exploitation from third-party managers who promise to help grow their accounts while taking a significant share of their income.

The investigation, which spoke to 60 creators in the UK and examined contracts and online discussions among managers, found claims of coercive behaviour, account control and agencies taking up to 70 per cent of creators' earnings.

Human rights experts and lawyers told the BBC that some of the practices described by creators showed recognised signs of exploitation and raised serious concerns about the lack of regulation surrounding the industry.

Creators claim they were threatened after leaving contracts

Among those interviewed was Rebecca, a creator from south Wales, who said she signed with a management agency after being promised support and increased earnings.

According to Rebecca, the relationship initially appeared positive before becoming increasingly controlling. She alleged that managers criticised her appearance, discouraged her from socialising and became hostile after she changed her account login details.

Rebecca told the BBC she later received threatening messages and experienced incidents of violence that she believes were linked to the dispute with her former managers.

Another creator, who asked not to be identified, said she received repeated warnings that she would "get what's coming to you" after trying to renegotiate the percentage of earnings handed over to her manager.

Several women described fears of retaliation when attempting to leave contracts, including concerns about losing access to their accounts or having their online businesses disrupted.

Agencies accused of taking huge shares of income

While managers market themselves as specialists who help creators attract subscribers and maximise earnings, contracts seen by the BBC revealed that some agencies were taking far more than the industry norm.

Many agreements involved managers receiving around 50 per cent of earnings, but some contracts claimed as much as 70 per cent of a creator's income.

These deductions came before creators received their share and in addition to the 20 per cent fee retained by OnlyFans itself.

Lawyers who reviewed the arrangements questioned whether some contracts were fair and warned that creators could become trapped in agreements that heavily favoured managers.

Matt Jury, from human rights law firm McCue Jury & Partners, said some creators appeared to be placed in relationships where agencies exercised significant control over their finances and professional activities.

Concerns over account control

The BBC also found allegations that some managers demanded full access to creators' accounts and payment systems.

Several creators claimed managers altered passwords, controlled account settings or restricted access to profiles they had helped build.

As part of the investigation, BBC journalists joined a private Telegram group used by OnlyFans managers, where discussions included advice on maintaining control over creator accounts and handling payment disputes.

The findings have fuelled concerns that creators can become vulnerable when managers gain access to key parts of their online businesses.

The UK's Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Eleanor Lyons, told the BBC that many of the allegations described recognised indicators of exploitation, including coercion, financial pressure and restrictions on a person's ability to leave an arrangement freely.

She said policymakers should examine the issue more closely and consider whether stronger safeguards are needed.

Ofcom described testimony from creators featured in the investigation as "deeply concerning" and said regulated platforms are required to assess risks linked to their services.

Some experts have also suggested that OnlyFans managers should face greater scrutiny or licensing requirements as the sector continues to grow.

OnlyFans responds

OnlyFans said it takes user safety seriously and invests heavily in measures designed to protect its community.

A spokesperson said the platform does not endorse or have formal relationships with third-party management agencies and cannot influence contracts entered into outside the platform.

The company added that concerns about account control are investigated and that action is taken where necessary to ensure creators remain in charge of their accounts.

The investigation comes as OnlyFans continues to expand globally, with more than 4.6 million creators using the platform. Alongside that growth, the business of managing creators has become increasingly lucrative, prompting fresh questions about who protects creators when relationships with managers break down.