30 under 30 south Asian stars shaping global entertainment in 2026

Forget subjective popularity contests. In 2026, influence is quantifiable, and South Asian representation in global media has violently shifted. For decades, it was limited to sidekick roles, niche indie films, or heavily stereotyped tropes. Today, the next generation of South Asian talent isn't just participating in the global entertainment economy—they are driving it.

Spanning India, Pakistan, the UK, the US, and the wider diaspora, here are the top trailblazers who will define the next decade of pop culture.

FILM: Next Generation Bollywood & Cinema Stars

Young actors bridging the gap between domestic cinema and global blockbusters.

Babil Khan

Age: 28 | Country: India | Profession: Actor





Babil Khan Getty Images

Biggest achievement: Seamlessly transitioning from critical indie darlings (Qala) to carrying major theatrical releases with profound emotional maturity.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: Babil has successfully stepped out of the massive shadow of his late father, Irrfan Khan, establishing his own unique, eccentric, and highly bankable screen presence in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Biggest upcoming project: A highly anticipated, gritty neo-noir thriller slated for a major Diwali release, co-produced by a leading UK studio.

Why they made the list: Babil represents the modern Bollywood leading man—vulnerable, technically brilliant, and entirely unconcerned with traditional macho stereotypes.

Suhana Khan

Age: 26 | Country: India | Profession: Actress / Brand Ambassador





Suhana Khan Getty Images

Biggest achievement: Securing the global brand ambassadorship for Maybelline New York before her first film even premiered.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: After the intense scrutiny of her debut in The Archies, 2026 sees Suhana making her massive, high-octane theatrical debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, officially cementing her as a commercial box office draw.

Biggest upcoming project: King, the highly stylized action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Why they made the list: Her unparalleled social media engagement and ability to drive international brand partnerships make her a one-woman economic powerhouse in the Gen Z market.

STREAMING: Top South Asian Actors on Netflix, Disney+ & Prime

Stars building international audiences and bypassing traditional cinema.

Avantika Vandanapu

Age: 21 | Country: USA (Indian Heritage) | Profession: Actress





Avantika Vandanapu Getty Images

Biggest achievement: Stealing the show as Karen Shetty in the global box office hit Mean Girls (2024), proving South Asian women can seamlessly occupy iconic "American high school" roles.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: Avantika has transitioned from high school comedies to leading a massive, big-budget streaming fantasy series, proving she can anchor a global franchise.

Biggest upcoming project: Leading the cast in Disney+'s highly secretive live-action adaptation of a beloved global fantasy IP.

Why they made the list: She has completely dismantled the "nerdy Asian best friend" trope in Hollywood, opening doors for a new generation of South Asian diaspora actresses.

Ambika Mod

Age: 30 | Country: United Kingdom (Indian Heritage) | Profession: Actress





Ambika Mod Getty Images

Biggest achievement: Delivering a BAFTA-worthy, heartbreaking performance in Netflix’s global smash hit One Day.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: Mod is now officially a premium leading lady in British television, carrying prestige dramas that sell across the Atlantic.

Biggest upcoming project: Headlining a major BBC/HBO co-production thriller.

Why they made the list: She brings a highly relatable, sharp-witted, and grounded authenticity to the screen, redefining what a British leading lady looks like in modern television.

MUSIC: Artists Transforming the Global Sound

Artists dominating global Billboard charts and international stadium tours.

Hanumankind (Sooraj Cherukat)

Age: 29 | Country: India (Kerala/Texas roots) | Profession: Rapper / Musician





Hanumankind Getty Images

Biggest achievement: Shattering global streaming records with the explosive track Big Dawgs, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 and dominating Spotify charts.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: Moving from viral sensation to established global icon, 2026 marks his first sold-out arena tour across the UK and North America.

Biggest upcoming project: A highly anticipated sophomore studio album featuring massive collaborations with top-tier American and British hip-hop artists.

Why they made the list: He proved that Indian hip-hop doesn't need to dilute its cultural aggression or visual identity to achieve absolute mainstream global dominance.

Shae Gill

Age: 27 | Country: Pakistan | Profession: Singer





Shae Gill Instagram/@shaegilll

Biggest achievement: Co-singing Pasoori, which became a transcendent global phenomenon, crossing borders and accumulating over a billion views.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: Shae has successfully pivoted from a single viral hit to establishing herself as the premier voice of modern, lo-fi South Asian pop on the international festival circuit.

Biggest upcoming project: Headlining a major European summer music festival and releasing her debut solo EP targeted at the global diaspora.

Why they made the list: Her voice commands unparalleled cross-border appeal, bridging the cultural divide between India, Pakistan, and the diaspora through sheer streaming numbers.

HOLLYWOOD CROSSOVER: Bridging East and West

Young Asians succeeding simultaneously across Western and Eastern industries.

Charithra Chandran

Age: 29 | Country: United Kingdom (Indian Heritage) | Profession: Actress / Producer





Charithra Chandran Getty Images

Biggest achievement: Captivating global audiences as Edwina Sharma in Netflix’s Bridgerton, breaking viewing records worldwide.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: Charithra is no longer just acting; she has stepped up as a powerful producer, actively developing scripts that center on the complex British Asian experience.

Biggest upcoming project: Starring in and producing a highly anticipated British indie film adapting a bestselling diaspora novel.

Why they made the list: She represents the evolution of the British Asian actor—moving from talent for hire to a creative executive controlling her own global narrative.

Iman Vellani

Age: 24 | Country: Canada (Pakistani Heritage) | Profession: Actress / Comic Book Writer





Iman Vellani Getty Images

Biggest achievement: Becoming the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Muslim superhero as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: Vellani has expanded her influence beyond the screen, becoming an acclaimed comic book writer for Marvel and a leading voice for Gen Z pop-culture commentary.

Biggest upcoming project: Reprising her role as Kamala Khan in the next highly anticipated multi-billion-dollar Avengers blockbuster.

Why they made the list: Her cultural impact is immeasurable. She didn't just play a superhero; she normalized South Asian representation at the absolute highest echelon of global pop culture.

DIGITAL CREATORS: Reshaping the Screen

Creators building independent, multi-million-dollar entertainment empires.

Niharika NM

Age: 29 | Country: India / USA | Profession: Digital Creator / Entertainer





Niharika N M Instagram/@niharika_nm

Biggest achievement: Sustaining a massive, highly engaged global audience while seamlessly bridging the gap between Instagram comedy and mainstream Bollywood/Hollywood access.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: Niharika has successfully monetized her digital brand into a massive business empire, producing premium long-form content and securing top-tier luxury brand partnerships.

Biggest upcoming project: Launching an exclusive, unscripted comedy series on a major global streaming platform.

Why they made the list: She exemplifies the modern creator economy—bypassing traditional gatekeepers to build an international entertainment business purely off original content.

FUTURE ICONS: The Next 5 Years

The names Eastern Eye predicts will completely dominate the industry by 2030.

Aryan Khan

Age: 28 | Country: India | Profession: Director / Entrepreneur





Aryan Khan Getty Images

Biggest achievement: Successfully launching his luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X and completely sidestepping the traditional "star kid" acting route.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: This is the year his highly anticipated directorial debut series, Stardom, finally drops on streaming, cementing his status as a serious, behind-the-camera creative force.

Biggest upcoming project: Directing his first major feature film, tightly under wraps but expected to push the boundaries of Indian cinematic visuals.

Why they made the list: He wields immense inherited cultural power but is choosing to utilize it to build a modern, diversified business and production empire.

Vedang Raina

Age: 26 | Country: India | Profession: Actor / Singer





Vedang Raina Instagram/@vedangraina

Biggest achievement: Breaking out as the undeniable fan-favorite in The Archies and holding his own opposite Alia Bhatt in the intense thriller Jigra.

Why 2026 is their breakthrough year: Vedang is officially transitioning from "promising newcomer" to bankable solo leading man, signing a multi-film deal with a top Mumbai production house.

Biggest upcoming project: Leading a high-octane romantic musical, capitalizing on his dual talents as an actor and playback singer.

Why they made the list: He possesses a rare, old-school cinematic charm paired with modern Gen Z sensibilities, making him the safest bet for Bollywood's next reigning superstar.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who are the rising south Asian actors in Hollywood in 2026?

Actresses like Avantika Vandanapu (Mean Girls, Disney+) and Iman Vellani (The Marvels) are currently leading the charge for South Asian representation in major Hollywood franchises and streaming platforms.

Who are the most promising next-generation Bollywood stars?

Vedang Raina, Babil Khan, and Suhana Khan are widely considered the top rising talents in the Hindi film industry, combining massive social media influence with major upcoming theatrical releases.

How does Eastern Eye rank the 30 Under 30 list?

The Eastern Eye 30 Under 30 ranking is based on quantifiable global influence, including international box office receipts, streaming data (Spotify, Netflix), cross-border brand appeal, and overall career momentum, rather than just social media follower counts.

Have your say! Who is the ultimate game-changer of 2026?