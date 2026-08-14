Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Bodhana Sivanandan and Shreyas Royal make chess history at UK events

Bodhana became Britain’s youngest-ever women’s chess champion

Bodhana Sivanandan and Shreyas Royal make chess history at UK events

Bodhana Sivanandan

Christopher Furlong/ Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 14, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

See Full Bio
Follow:

BRITISH INDIAN chess players Bodhana Sivanandan, 11, and Shreyas Royal, 17, made chess history last weekend by winning the 2026 British Chess Championships.

Bodhana became Britain’s youngest-ever women’s chess champion at the championships, which concluded in Coventry last Sunday (9). Cheered on as “Godhana” during the rounds, she won her title in a rapid-chess playoff against Ireland’s 14-year-old Trisha Kanyamarala.

“Unreal! Bodhana has won. She is unbelievable, a generational talent,” Grandmaster Danny Gormally said as he wrapped up his commentary for the English Chess Federation (ECF).

Bodhana first picked up chess during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown after a friend of her father, who was returning to India, gave her a few bags of belongings, including a chessboard.

“I was interested in the pieces, so I started playing,” she said at the time.

Since then, the north-west London schoolgirl has broken several records. In faster formats of the game, Bodhana is the UK Open Women’s Blitz Champion and joint British Women’s Rapid Champion. Her latest win in the classical championship gives her titles in three formats. Her only loss at this year’s championship came against Royal in the sixth round.

Shreyas RoyalInstagram

Royal, meanwhile, won the overall British title after finishing top of the table following nine rounds. He finished half a point ahead of the other leading players.

The result gave Royal his first British title.

“Keep persisting, no matter how tough things may get,” Royal previously said after he became England’s youngest grandmaster at the age of 15. The south-east London teenager has since become one of the UK’s leading young chess players. At this year’s championship, he moved into contention for the title as the tournament progressed.

Royal was born in India and moved to the UK at the age of three with his parents, Jitendra and Anju Singh, from Bengaluru. About eight years ago, the ECF campaigned with the Home Office to allow Royal and his family to remain in the UK.

“In 2018, as home secretary, I took a decision to allow Shreyas and his family to remain in the UK. Wonderful to see his extraordinary talent flourish. Britain is proud of you, Shreyas,” former minister Sajid Javid said in a social media post after Royal’s latest win.

The 2026 British Chess Championships were billed as the biggest in the event’s 122-year history, with more than 1,750 entries and a record £34,000 prize fund for the open championship.

british chess championshipsbritish indian chessshreyas royalbodhana sivanandan
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

england-pakistan-test
Cricket

Root ditches curfew ahead of England-Pakistan Test

bangladesh-australia-test
Cricket

Litton Das returns as Bangladesh face Australia challenge

India vs AFG
Cricket

Afghanistan to play India in three-match T20I series in Delhi

atiqa -mir-karting
Sports

Atiqa Mir sets Indian record in FIA European Championship

More For You

India vs SL

India have nine matches remaining in this WTC cycle and may need to win at least six of them to have a realistic chance of reaching the final in London in June next year.

Getty Images

India face Sri Lanka spin challenge in Galle Test

INDIA, without several key players, will face Sri Lanka in Galle from Saturday in the first of a two-Test series, with coach Gautam Gambhir under pressure.

Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudharsan are out injured for India, who have recorded eight wins and 10 defeats in 20 Tests under Gambhir.

Keep ReadingShow less