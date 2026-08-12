Litton Das returns as Bangladesh face Australia challenge

BANGLADESH captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Wednesday (12) declared wicketkeeper Litton Das "100 per cent fit" for the first Test against Australia while suggesting the tourists could play two spinners.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Das had been sidelined since June with a left calf injury and was initially ruled out of the opening Test of the two-match series.

But he was a late addition to the squad and is set to line up in Darwin on Thursday (13) in a big boost to a side that lost their only warm-up game by an innings and 38 runs.

"Litton gives us batting depth," Shanto told reporters. "He is consistent. We are hopeful of our batting unit doing well in the Test match."

Litton Das during a Bangladesh Test squad training session at Marrara Cricket Ground on August 12, 2026 in Darwin, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

The series marks Bangladesh's first Test tour of Australia in 23 years, with their last visit in 2003.

They have their work cut out against a full-strength side ranked one in the world and buoyed by the return from injury of bowling heavyweights Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

While Shanto confirmed the inclusion of Das, he did not confirm the remainder of the starting side, wanting a last look at the wicket before deciding.

But he suggested Bangladesh could field both their frontline spinners -- Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam.

"The surface looks good, I think we (might stick with our) normal combination, like two spinners and three seamers," Shanto said. "But looking at the conditions, tomorrow we'll have a chance to see it again, and then we'll decide according to the conditions."

Bangladesh are without injured fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam with Taskin Ahmed set to lead the attack.

He will be supported by at least two of Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed and Musfik Hasan.

"We're going to really miss them, especially Rana. He's a big threat nowadays in world cricket," admitted Taskin. "But still, myself and some of the other bowlers have little bit of experience. So let's see how we do.

"It's a great opportunity for the bowlers playing in Australia. If Rana and Shoriful were here, it might be different, but still, we are hoping to do well."

(AFP)