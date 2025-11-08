Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bangladesh cricket starts probe into sexual harassment allegations

Bangladesh cricket

Describing an incident during the 2022 World Cup, Jahanara alleged that Manjurul 'made inappropriate physical contact', saying he 'often hugged or pressed female players to his chest' under the pretext of encouragement. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 08, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has launched an inquiry into accusations made by former women's team captain Jahanara Alam, who has alleged sexual harassment by former and current board officials.

In an interview on a YouTube channel, the 32-year-old pacer accused officials, including then selector and manager Manjurul Islam, of sexual harassment during the 2022 Women's World Cup in South Africa. Manjurul, who is currently in China, denied the allegations, calling them “baseless”.

Describing an incident during the 2022 World Cup, Jahanara alleged that Manjurul “made inappropriate physical contact”, saying he “often hugged or pressed female players to his chest” under the pretext of encouragement.

“You can ask other girls in the team,” Manjurul said. “This is all false.”

Manjurul, 46, a former left-arm seamer, played 12 Tests and 34 ODIs for Bangladesh between 1999 and 2004 before taking up coaching and managerial roles. Jahanara represented Bangladesh in 135 white-ball matches, taking 48 wickets in ODIs and 60 in T20s.

Jahanara also named other BCB officials and said she had previously written to the board, but no action had followed.

The BCB said a committee would submit its findings within 15 working days. In a statement issued late on Thursday, it said it remained committed to a “safe, respectful, and professional environment”.

“We have to investigate this, since it's a serious matter,” BCB vice-president Shakhawat Hossain said.

(With inputs from AFP)

bangladesh cricket boardjahanara alammanjurul islamsexual harassmentwomen’s cricket

Related News

India take 2-1 series lead with 48-run victory over Australia
Cricket

India take 2-1 series lead with 48-run victory over Australia

Pakistan vs South Africa
Cricket

Pakistan hold nerve to edge South Africa in last-over thriller

India's women eye maiden World Cup title as cricket fever grips nation
Cricket

India's women eye maiden World Cup title as cricket fever grips nation

India stun Australia to reach Women’s World Cup final
Cricket

India stun Australia to reach Women’s World Cup final

More For You

RCB IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the IPL final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 4, 2025.

Getty Images

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be sold for as much as $2 billion

THE OWNER of Indian Premier League cricket champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru is considering selling the team, which could be valued at “as much as $2 billion.”

United Spirits Ltd, the Indian arm of global drinks company Diageo, informed the Mumbai Stock Exchange that it had started a “strategic review of the investment” in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us