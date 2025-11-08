Bangladesh cricket starts probe into sexual harassment allegations

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has launched an inquiry into accusations made by former women's team captain Jahanara Alam, who has alleged sexual harassment by former and current board officials.

In an interview on a YouTube channel, the 32-year-old pacer accused officials, including then selector and manager Manjurul Islam, of sexual harassment during the 2022 Women's World Cup in South Africa. Manjurul, who is currently in China, denied the allegations, calling them “baseless”.

Describing an incident during the 2022 World Cup, Jahanara alleged that Manjurul “made inappropriate physical contact”, saying he “often hugged or pressed female players to his chest” under the pretext of encouragement.

“You can ask other girls in the team,” Manjurul said. “This is all false.”

Manjurul, 46, a former left-arm seamer, played 12 Tests and 34 ODIs for Bangladesh between 1999 and 2004 before taking up coaching and managerial roles. Jahanara represented Bangladesh in 135 white-ball matches, taking 48 wickets in ODIs and 60 in T20s.

Jahanara also named other BCB officials and said she had previously written to the board, but no action had followed.

The BCB said a committee would submit its findings within 15 working days. In a statement issued late on Thursday, it said it remained committed to a “safe, respectful, and professional environment”.

“We have to investigate this, since it's a serious matter,” BCB vice-president Shakhawat Hossain said.

(With inputs from AFP)