BCCI to allow Sooryavanshi’s parents on England and Ireland tours

VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI can have his parents accompany him on India’s overseas tours, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told AFP on Sunday, a day after the 15-year-old batter received his first senior international call-up.

Sooryavanshi was named in India’s T20 squad for the tours of Ireland and England, along with the Asian Games squad, after finishing as the top run-scorer in this year’s Indian Premier League.

The left-handed opener is currently in Sri Lanka with the India A squad for a tri-nation series.

“His father will be flying down to Sri Lanka today,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

“Also, if his parents want to go to England and Ireland with him, then we will make arrangements for their travel. They would be his best support system.”

India are scheduled to play Ireland on June 26 and 28 in Belfast before beginning a five-match T20 series against England on July 1.

The Asian Games will be held in Japan in September and October.

Sooryavanshi’s selection came after his IPL campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he scored 776 runs to finish as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

He hit one century and five half-centuries during the season.

He also won the Orange Cap, the IPL most valuable player award, and the emerging player award.

Sooryavanshi is in line to become India’s youngest player, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who made his Test debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

“With his performances, he has almost forced us to pick him,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.

“Like everyone else that has watched T20 cricket in India, we have got high hopes of him. I think he just has picked himself.”