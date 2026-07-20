Duckett's record century powers England to ODI series win over India

BEN DUCKETT struck a record 141 as England beat India by 27 runs in the third one-day international at Lord's on Sunday to win the three-match series.

The opener's knock was the highest individual score in a men's ODI at Lord's, surpassing West Indies great Vivian Richards' 138 in the 1979 World Cup final against England.

England posted 387-3, their highest ODI total at Lord's, beating their previous record of 334-4 against India in 60 overs during the inaugural 1975 World Cup.

The teams wore black armbands in memory of West Indies legend Garry Sobers, who died aged 89 on Friday. Both innings featured 48 boundaries, with attacking batting throughout.

Duckett and Jacob Bethell (91) put on 192 for the opening wicket, breaking England's previous highest partnership against India in ODI cricket. The earlier record was the 186 shared by Eoin Morgan and Joe Root at Headingley in 2018.

England added 82 runs in the final five overs as Joe Root and Jos Buttler took advantage of an India attack missing injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Player of the series Root finished unbeaten on 74, his third successive unbeaten half-century after scores of 76 not out in Birmingham and 99 not out in Cardiff.

Buttler made 41 not out from just 13 balls as England secured their first ODI series win over India since 2018.

'Bounce back'

"To bounce back from our defeat in the first ODI and beat the No. 1 side is the most rewarding thing," said Root at the presentation ceremony after scoring 249 runs in three games without being dismissed.

Bethell, who knew Sobers as a young boy in the former West Indies captain's native Barbados, was named player of the match after the left-arm spinner also dismissed India opener Rohit Sharma for 138.

"He was a special man," said Bethell of Sobers. "I was fortunate to have him be part of my journey and help me on my way, which I can't thank him enough for. It was great to perform in a game that was in memory of him."

India looked in contention while chasing 388 as Sharma became the first Indian batsman to score an ODI century at Lord's.

He shared stands of 147 with captain Shubman Gill (77) and 113 with Virat Kohli (74).

But India's hopes faded when Bethell bowled Sharma with the score on 260-2.

"Very pleased with how Rohit batted today," said Gill. "The way he batted was a treat to watch."

Several India batsmen were caught in the deep off Sam Curran (4-75) as the required run rate climbed, with India finishing on 360-7.

Gill said: "We gave up too many runs in the last three overs and that's where the game went too far out from us."

Sharma, amid reports denied by India cricket chiefs that this could be his last ODI, played several trademark front-foot pulls for six off Josh Tongue and Curran.

He reached his century by slog-sweeping Adil Rashid for his 11th four in an 86-ball innings that also included four sixes.

Kohli, backed by India supporters in what could be the 37-year-old's final international innings in England, reached his fifty by driving spinner Will Jacks for six before holing out off Curran.

Earlier, Bethell responded after scores of 14 and four in his first two matches as an ODI opener. The 22-year-old was denied a century when he holed out off Prasidh Krishna.

Duckett brought up his fourth ODI hundred in 37 matches with his 15th four from 108 balls before he was caught and bowled by Prince Yadav.