Rebel Wilson vs Charlotte MacInnes: How a fake rape claim fuelled their legal battle

Highlights

Rebel Wilson has prevailed in a defamation lawsuit brought by actress Charlotte MacInnes.

The dispute stemmed from Wilson's social media posts alleging inappropriate behaviour by MacInnes.

Here's a look at how the legal battle began and what the court's ruling means.

Actress Rebel Wilson has successfully defended herself in a defamation lawsuit filed by Australian actress Charlotte MacInnes, bringing an end to a legal dispute that centred on allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment claims.

The case began after Wilson shared a series of Instagram posts describing her experience while working with MacInnes. Wilson alleged that MacInnes had behaved inappropriately towards her, including inviting her to join her in a bath and making her feel uncomfortable through what she described as repeated boundary-crossing behaviour.

MacInnes denied the allegations and launched legal proceedings, arguing that Wilson's public statements were false and had seriously damaged her reputation and career. She claimed the accusations were fabricated and sought damages for defamation.

Why did the court dismiss the lawsuit?

The court ultimately dismissed MacInnes' defamation claim, ruling in Wilson's favour. While detailed legal reasoning has not been made public, the decision means MacInnes did not succeed in proving that Wilson's statements met the legal threshold for defamation.

Wilson's legal team maintained that the actress was recounting her own experiences rather than making knowingly false claims. The ruling allows Wilson to continue standing by the allegations she made publicly.

Why the case attracted attention

The dispute gained widespread attention because it touched on broader conversations around workplace conduct in the entertainment industry following the #MeToo movement. Wilson argued that speaking publicly about her experiences was important, while MacInnes maintained the allegations unfairly harmed her professional standing.

The lawsuit also revived interest in Wilson's previous legal battles. In 2017, she won a high-profile defamation case against Bauer Media after magazines published stories questioning aspects of her personal background, although the damages awarded were later reduced on appeal.

What happens now?

With the defamation claim dismissed, Wilson has secured another courtroom victory as she continues work on her upcoming projects. For MacInnes, the dismissal brings an end to the lawsuit, although the allegations and public dispute are likely to remain part of the conversation surrounding both actresses.