Rebel Wilson accused of transforming an “uncomfortable” moment into serious allegations

Highlights

Rebel Wilson has been accused in court of rewriting events linked to allegations surrounding The Deb

Actress Charlotte MacInnes claims Wilson damaged her reputation through Instagram posts made in 2024 and 2025

The court heard conflicting accounts surrounding an incident involving producer Amanda Ghost in 2023

A legal battle shaped by conflicting narratives

The defamation case involving Wilson and young Australian actress Charlotte MacInnes has closed with sharply opposing versions of what happened behind the scenes of The Deb.

MacInnes is suing Wilson over a series of Instagram posts in which the actress allegedly suggested that MacInnes withdrew a sexual harassment complaint against producer Amanda Ghost in exchange for professional opportunities. MacInnes denies ever making such a complaint.

During closing submissions in Sydney, lawyers for MacInnes accused Wilson of constructing what they described as a “complete revision of history”. Barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC argued that Wilson’s interpretation of events surrounding an incident in 2023 was illogical and disconnected from what had actually occurred.

At the centre of the case is a meeting between MacInnes and Ghost at Bondi Beach in September 2023. According to evidence heard in court, Ghost suffered a severe reaction after swimming in cold water and later returned to her apartment to warm up.

The court was told that Ghost took a shower while MacInnes prepared a bath. MacInnes entered the bath to warm herself before Ghost later joined her, with both women reportedly wearing swimsuits.

Court hears competing interpretations of bath incident

Wilson’s affidavit stated that MacInnes later told her the situation had made her uncomfortable. According to Wilson, she became concerned that something inappropriate may have taken place.

However, the court was also shown a later text message sent by Wilson to Ghost after speaking again with MacInnes. In the message, Wilson reportedly said MacInnes had clarified that she viewed the situation merely as “bizarre” rather than personally distressing.

Lawyers representing MacInnes argued that Wilson later transformed the incident into something more serious than the actress herself had described at the time.

The court also heard allegations that Wilson ordered the creation of a smear website targeting Ghost, an accusation Wilson denies.

Earlier in proceedings, MacInnes’s legal team claimed Wilson had used the allegations as leverage during disputes connected to contracts and financing surrounding The Deb. Wilson also faced accusations of bullying women involved with the production, which she rejected as “absolute nonsense”.

Defence argues actress’s career continued to grow

Wilson’s lawyer, Dauid Sibtain SC, argued that MacInnes’s professional reputation had not suffered following the social media posts and suggested her career had instead continued to progress.

The defence pointed to later acting opportunities and a record deal allegedly linked to Ghost as evidence that MacInnes benefited professionally after the incident.

MacInnes, meanwhile, is seeking aggravated damages, arguing the allegations seriously harmed her public image and career prospects.

Justice Elizabeth Raper is expected to reserve her decision in the case.

Wilson is also currently involved in separate legal disputes in both Australia and the United States connected to producers of The Deb, including Ghost.