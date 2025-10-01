Skip to content
Shah Rukh Khan enters billionaire club with fortune of £1.04 billion

Tops the Hurun India Rich List for Bollywood stars

Shah Rukh Khan

His status not only as a cinematic icon but also as a successful entrepreneur

Getty Images
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 01, 2025
Highlights

  • Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth reaches approximately £1.04 billion, marking his entry into the billionaire club.
  • Tops the Hurun India Rich List for Bollywood stars.
  • Wealth primarily driven by Red Chillies Entertainment and IPL franchise ownership.
  • Global real estate holdings and luxury lifestyle complement his business ventures.

From actor to billionaire

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially joined the billionaire club for the first time, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025. With a net worth of approximately £1.04 billion, Khan now holds the top spot among Bollywood actors, cementing his status not only as a cinematic icon but also as a successful entrepreneur.

Khan’s journey from modest beginnings in Delhi to international superstardom is well documented, but it is his business acumen that has pushed him into billionaire territory. Over the years, he has leveraged his fame into multiple ventures, spanning production, sports, and luxury lifestyle investments, making him a notable figure in both the entertainment and business worlds.

Red Chillies Entertainment: The backbone of wealth

A significant portion of Khan’s fortune stems from Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company he co-founded in 2002. The company has produced numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films while expanding into visual effects, animation, and digital media. Today, Red Chillies employs over 500 people and is considered one of India’s leading production houses.

“The company was always about creating quality cinema while embracing technology,” industry insiders say. “Khan’s vision and persistence have made it a business as well as a creative hub.”

Sports ventures and global assets

Khan’s wealth is also supplemented by his ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League, which has become one of the league’s most successful and valuable franchises. The team’s success has provided both financial gains and a strong cultural presence.

In addition to cinema and sports, Khan owns luxury properties around the world. His Mumbai residence, Mannat, is valued at approximately £16.7 million. He also owns homes in London, Beverly Hills, Dubai, and a farmhouse in Alibaug. His luxury car collection includes a Bugatti Veyron (£1 million), Rolls-Royce Phantom (£790,000), and Bentley Continental GT (£273,000). These assets reflect his global lifestyle while complementing his business portfolio.

Bollywood’s wealth landscape

The Hurun India Rich List 2025 shows a growing trend of actors transforming their fame into substantial financial empires. Following Khan are Juhi Chawla and family (£649 million), primarily from Knight Riders Sports; Hrithik Roshan (£180 million), through his fitness brand HRX; Karan Johar (£156 million) of Dharma Productions; and Amitabh Bachchan and family (£136 million) from various investments.

A personal perspective

Despite his immense wealth, Khan remains grounded. Close collaborators note that his happiness is derived from family and the joy of creating stories that connect with people, rather than from material possessions. His rise to billionaire status underscores how creativity, perseverance, and business acumen can intersect, inspiring both aspiring actors and entrepreneurs alike.

Shah Rukh Khan’s inclusion in the billionaire club marks a landmark in his illustrious career, illustrating the evolution of a film star into a global business icon, while highlighting the potential for success beyond the silver screen.

