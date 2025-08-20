Shah Rukh Khan fan’s coffee delivery prank at Mannat ends with hilarious guard response

Highlights

Influencer Shubham Prajapat tried to sneak into Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home Mannat by posing as a delivery rider.

The stunt involved ordering cold coffees and persuading a real food delivery worker to lend him the delivery bag.

Security stopped him at both the main gate and a so-called “secret back door,” leaving fans amused.

The witty guard’s reply became the highlight of the video, sparking laughter online.

A social media influencer has sparked headlines after attempting to meet Shah Rukh Khan by pretending to be a food delivery rider. Shubham Prajapat, who creates prank videos, staged the unusual stunt outside Mannat, the superstar’s iconic Mumbai residence.

The clip has gone viral across platforms, with users amused by the guards’ sharp responses. The incident shows the extent of Shah Rukh Khan fandom and has turned into a talking point online.

What happened when a fan dressed as a delivery boy at Mannat?

The video begins with Shubham outside Mannat, voicing his wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan. When security predictably refused him entry, he devised a plan: ordering two cold coffees, one in his name and another under Shah Rukh’s.

When the drinks arrived within minutes, Shubham convinced the actual delivery rider to let him carry the order forward. Slinging the red delivery bag over his shoulder, he confidently approached the gates of Mannat, acting as if he was simply there for a drop-off.

Why was the fan denied entry into Shah Rukh Khan’s house?

At the back gate, Shubham repeated his story, claiming he had a delivery for the actor. When asked to call the person who placed the order, he failed to provide a number. This instantly raised suspicion, and the guards refused to let him inside.

One guard delivered a witty response that has since gone viral:

“Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne.”

(If Shah Rukh Khan himself were to call, even the coffee vendor would dance in front of him.)

The reply not only shut down the attempt but also became the highlight of the video. Fans online have praised the guards for staying professional while still managing to add humour to the situation.

How did social media react to the Mannat delivery prank?

The stunt amused netizens, many of whom commented that the guards had “stolen the limelight” with their comebacks. Dozens of users shared laughing emojis in response to the dialogue. Others called the act desperate but entertaining, noting the creativity involved.

Some viewers also pointed out that the video may have been recorded earlier, since Shah Rukh Khan and his family have reportedly shifted to a temporary residence while Mannat undergoes renovation. Still, the clip continues to circulate widely, adding another quirky chapter to the long history of fan attempts to meet Bollywood’s “Badshaah.”

What are Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects?

While the influencer’s attempt ended at the gates, Shah Rukh Khan remains busy with high-profile projects. He is currently preparing for King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is generating buzz as it will mark the superstar’s first onscreen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi are also part of the cast, with reported appearances by Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji. The movie is expected to release in late 2026.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan is working on his directorial debut for Netflix, titled The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The teaser recently featured Aryan referencing his father’s iconic dialogue, fuelling anticipation for the show.

Why does Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom lead to such extremes?

Incidents like Shubham’s stunt underline the unique relationship Shah Rukh Khan shares with his admirers. From gathering in thousands outside Mannat on his birthday to attempting unusual methods just to get a glimpse, his fans remain unmatched in their devotion.

While security remains tight around his residence, the enthusiasm of fans continues to produce moments that go beyond cinema. The latest “coffee delivery” attempt has once again shown how King Khan’s aura inspires creativity, comedy, and even failed adventures, all for just a glimpse of Bollywood’s biggest star.