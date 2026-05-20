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Gemma Collins government video draws reaction over ‘celebrity-style’ tone

The staged-style video sparked strong reactions online

Gemma Collins government video draws reaction over ‘celebrity-style’ tone

The clip shows the former TOWIE star arriving at a Westminster building before entering the department

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Gemma Collins featured in a Department for Education social media video
  • The clip shows her meeting Education Minister Bridget Phillipson in Westminster
  • The staged-style video sparked strong reactions online
  • Many viewers questioned the tone and purpose of the appearance

A government video that sparked confusion online

The Department for Education has triggered a wave of reaction online after releasing a video featuring Gemma Collins in a stylised, scripted format that many viewers said felt unusual for a government account.

The clip shows the former TOWIE star arriving at a Westminster building before entering the department, where she meets Education Minister Bridget Phillipson.

Inside the video, Collins asks, “Right. What are we doing to help the children?” before the minister responds, “Come in, let’s have a chat.”

The exchange, presented in a light, staged style, quickly drew attention for its tone.

Viewers question the tone of the video

Many social media users reacted with surprise, with some saying the clip felt more like entertainment content than official communication.

Comments shared online described it as “gimmicky,” while others expressed confusion over the purpose of the appearance and the decision to feature a reality television personality in a government setting.

Some users also questioned what role Collins was meant to be playing, as the video did not offer further explanation.

No details on purpose of appearance

Although the video was posted on the Department for Education’s official account and tagged the Education Minister, it did not clarify any formal involvement or initiative linked to Gemma Collins.

The lack of context left viewers interpreting the clip in different ways, with much of the discussion focusing on tone rather than content.

The result was a moment that blurred the line between government messaging and celebrity-led social media content, prompting continued debate online.

social mediadepartment for educationwestminstergemma collins

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