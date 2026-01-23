Harry Styles confirms global tour ahead of fourth album release

Highlights

Harry Styles has announced a 50-date world tour linked to his forthcoming fourth album

The run includes extended residencies in New York and London

The tour follows months of teasing and the release of a new single

A tour built around a new era

Harry Styles has revealed plans for a major global tour ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. The Together, Together tour will span seven cities and run from May through to December, marking his return to live performances after keeping a low profile over the past year.

The tour will open shortly after the album’s release on 6 March and will feature 50 shows worldwide, including a 30-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

London dates and special guests

UK fans will see Styles return to Wembley Stadium for a series of shows between 12 and 23 June. Shania Twain is among the artists set to appear as a special guest during the London dates.

Other performers joining him at various stops on the tour include Robyn, Jorja Smith and Jamie XX. Additional dates are scheduled in Amsterdam, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Pre-sale and general ticket sales are due to begin later this month.

Months of teasing lead to the announcement

Styles has been building anticipation for the album since December, dropping cryptic hints through voice notes, pop-up websites and posters carrying the message “We belong together”. Posters linked to the campaign appeared across several cities last week, fuelling speculation before the tour news was confirmed.

The announcement also coincided with the release of Aperture, the first single from the album.

From Boyband to global solo star

Styles has been one of the UK’s most recognisable musicians since auditioning for The X Factor at 16 and becoming part of One Direction. Following the group’s hiatus, he launched his solo career in 2017.

His self-titled debut album reached number one in the UK, as did its lead single Sign of the Times. Subsequent releases Fine Line and Harry’s House were both met with critical acclaim, with Harry’s House selling four million copies and winning best album at both the Grammy Awards and the Brit Awards.

Hits including As It Was and Watermelon Sugar have further cemented his status as a global pop figure.