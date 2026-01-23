Skip to content
Harry Styles confirms global tour ahead of fourth album release

The tour will open shortly after the album’s release on 6 March

Harry Styles global tour

Styles has been building anticipation for the album since December

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Harry Styles has announced a 50-date world tour linked to his forthcoming fourth album
  • The run includes extended residencies in New York and London
  • The tour follows months of teasing and the release of a new single

A tour built around a new era

Harry Styles has revealed plans for a major global tour ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. The Together, Together tour will span seven cities and run from May through to December, marking his return to live performances after keeping a low profile over the past year.

The tour will open shortly after the album’s release on 6 March and will feature 50 shows worldwide, including a 30-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

London dates and special guests

UK fans will see Styles return to Wembley Stadium for a series of shows between 12 and 23 June. Shania Twain is among the artists set to appear as a special guest during the London dates.

Other performers joining him at various stops on the tour include Robyn, Jorja Smith and Jamie XX. Additional dates are scheduled in Amsterdam, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Pre-sale and general ticket sales are due to begin later this month.

Months of teasing lead to the announcement

Styles has been building anticipation for the album since December, dropping cryptic hints through voice notes, pop-up websites and posters carrying the message “We belong together”. Posters linked to the campaign appeared across several cities last week, fuelling speculation before the tour news was confirmed.

The announcement also coincided with the release of Aperture, the first single from the album.

From Boyband to global solo star

Styles has been one of the UK’s most recognisable musicians since auditioning for The X Factor at 16 and becoming part of One Direction. Following the group’s hiatus, he launched his solo career in 2017.

His self-titled debut album reached number one in the UK, as did its lead single Sign of the Times. Subsequent releases Fine Line and Harry’s House were both met with critical acclaim, with Harry’s House selling four million copies and winning best album at both the Grammy Awards and the Brit Awards.

Hits including As It Was and Watermelon Sugar have further cemented his status as a global pop figure.

