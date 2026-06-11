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Ardmore enters administration as legacy projects come back to haunt firm

Construction group's administration follows mounting pressure from building safety liabilities

Construction

Ardmore's collapse has cast uncertainty over several major construction projects across London.

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 11, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Ardmore group companies enter administration after cash flow pressures intensify.
  • More than 100 jobs are expected to be affected.
  • High-profile London developments now face uncertainty as clients seek replacement contractors.

Ardmore Construction Group has entered administration, bringing work to a halt on several major London projects and raising fresh questions about the growing financial impact of building safety liabilities across the construction sector.

The collapse of the construction firm, which generated around £350 million in annual turnover, follows mounting concerns over potential claims linked to historic residential developments. Industry sources suggested those liabilities increasingly weighed on the company's ability to secure new contracts and maintain cash flow, despite a substantial pipeline of ongoing work.

Construction sites operated by the group were shut down as the administration process began through the courts. Staff, subcontractors and clients were informed after reports emerged of missed payments, with more than 100 employees expected to be affected.

The businesses entering administration include Ardmore Major Projects, Ardmore Hotels & Commercial, Ardmore Regeneration, Ardmore Fitout and Landmark Facades.

A legal battle that changed everything

The administration is the latest development in a long-running dispute over responsibility for building defects and fire safety remediation following regulatory reforms introduced after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Nearly a year ago, Ardmore Construction, the original contracting business behind many of the affected residential schemes, was placed into administration in an apparent attempt to shield the wider group from future claims.

However, the situation shifted significantly after a High Court ruling in a case brought by housebuilder Crest Nicholson. The judgment found that Building Liability Orders under the Building Safety Act 2022 could extend liability beyond the original contractor to parent companies and other businesses within the same corporate group.

The ruling potentially widened Ardmore's exposure to claims from developers and building owners seeking compensation for building defects. Several major housebuilders, including Barratt, Taylor Wimpey and Bellway, are understood to be pursuing claims linked to historic projects.

Industry figures suggested the uncertainty surrounding those potential liabilities made clients, lenders and investors increasingly cautious about engaging with the group.

Projects caught in the middle

At the time of its collapse, Ardmore was delivering around 10 major developments across London. These included luxury hotel projects in Mayfair and Kensington, residential tower schemes and a large life sciences campus at King's Cross.

Clients are now expected to seek alternative contractors to complete unfinished work, although the timetable for those projects remains uncertain.

While several operating companies have entered administration, the wider Ardmore Group has not done so. Instead, it has applied for a moratorium process that would allow it to continue trading while its financial position is assessed.

The move is also expected to give the group time to pursue an appeal against the Building Liability Order ruling.

Earlier in the week, the Court of Appeal granted permission for the case to proceed and reportedly agreed to fast-track the appeal because of its wider significance for the construction industry.

Ardmore argues that the case raises important questions about how far liability for historic building defects can extend across corporate groups.

A spokesperson for the company reportedly said the outcome was deeply disappointing for employees, stakeholders and the wider business. The spokesperson added that the group's immediate focus is on preserving value in the remaining businesses and pursuing the appeal, which it believes could have implications for the wider construction sector.

The collapse is likely to be closely watched across the industry, where concerns remain over the financial consequences of building safety remediation and the expanding scope of legal responsibility for historic projects.

administration processardmore group companiesbuilding safety liabilitieslegal battleardmore
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