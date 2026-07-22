Heathrow and Arora clash over £49bn expansion as nationalisation talk grows

Emirates chief says nationalisation cannot be ruled out if the Heathrow dispute continues.

Surinder Arora and Heathrow are backing rival plans for a third runway.

The standoff is raising concerns over delays to one of the UK's biggest infrastructure projects.

The battle over Heathrow's third runway has escalated, with Emirates president Sir Tim Clark warning that the Government may eventually have to consider nationalising Heathrow Airport if a growing dispute between the airport and hotel tycoon Surinder Arora cannot be resolved.

Speaking at the Farnborough International Airshow, Sir Tim reportedly said the long-running disagreement had become so entrenched that Government intervention might be the only way to move the project forward. While he acknowledged that nationalisation would be expensive and complicated, he said he could not see "any end to the bickering".

Two visions, one runway

At the heart of the dispute are two competing proposals for Heathrow's long-awaited expansion.

Heathrow wants to proceed with a £49 billion development plan centred on a full-length third runway, new terminal facilities and wider airport upgrades. The runway alone is expected to cost about £21 billion, partly because it requires diverting the M25 motorway.

Mr Arora, whose company owns land around Heathrow, has proposed a shorter and cheaper alternative runway that would avoid diverting the motorway. He argues his proposal could deliver additional capacity more quickly and at a lower cost.

The disagreement has intensified in recent weeks. Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye has warned that allowing competing terminal developments could prompt shareholders, including sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and China, to reconsider their investment in the airport.

Sir Tim, however, reportedly said Mr Arora's land ownership meant Heathrow would struggle to deliver any expansion without his involvement. He warned the airport could otherwise face years of legal challenges, adding that "anything is better than nothing" if it meant finally increasing capacity.

Pressure grows on the Government

Sir Tim reportedly described the dispute as "childish" and urged ministers to intervene, saying Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander should bring both sides together because the country was "getting nowhere".

He also warned that Heathrow's capacity constraints were already affecting the UK's economy. The airport handled an average of 232,000 passengers a day during 2025, but expects passenger growth of less than 1 per cent this year as it approaches the limits of its existing two runways.

Mr Woldbye has repeatedly argued that a third runway should have been built years ago, warning that Heathrow is running out of room to grow while rival hubs such as Istanbul and Dubai continue to expand.

The proposed expansion also faces opposition from environmental groups, local residents and some airlines, which argue the project is too expensive and that current passengers should not bear the cost of future infrastructure.

With Heathrow and Mr Arora continuing to back competing visions for the airport's future, Sir Tim's remarks have added fresh pressure on the Government to decide whether it should act as a mediator—or consider a far more radical intervention.