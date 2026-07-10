Air India among world's top five for on-time flights

AIR INDIA was ranked the world's fourth most on-time airline in June after recording an on-time arrival rate of 86.85 per cent, the company said on Thursday (9).

Aviation analytics firm Cirium's June 2026 On-Time Performance report said the airline achieved the result across 15,135 flights tracked during the month. It also recorded an on-time departure rate of 86.23 per cent and a completion factor of 99.7 per cent, meaning almost all scheduled flights operated.

Air India said the ranking reflected work to improve the reliability of its operations across its domestic and international network.

The airline operates a hub-and-spoke network through Delhi and Mumbai, India's two busiest airports, where congestion and air traffic control restrictions can affect flight schedules across the wider network.

To improve punctuality, Air India said it had introduced measures including improving departure performance, reducing aircraft turnaround times, strengthening real-time monitoring of its network and speeding up operational decision-making.

"WeWe have strengthened contingency planning and coordination between teams to reduce the impact of weather, airspace restrictions, airport congestion and technical issues. These efforts help minimise the impact of disruptions, support network stability, and ensure customers reach their destinations with greater reliability," the airline said.

Tata Group-owned Air India said it has ordered 600 Airbus and Boeing aircraft as part of its fleet renewal programme. Over the past six months, it has taken delivery of three Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with more Boeing 787-9s and Airbus A350-1000s expected to enter service later this year.

Also, two of its 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft with refurbished cabins have returned to service, while three more are being upgraded in the United States. The airline expects more than half of its widebody fleet to have new or upgraded interiors by the end of 2026.