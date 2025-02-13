Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Air India to increase flights between UK and India from March 30

In the UK, the airline will add three more flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow route, increasing from 21 to 24 weekly flights using a mix of A350-900 and upgraded B787-9 aircraft.

Air India

The Amritsar-Birmingham and Amritsar-London Gatwick routes will each increase from three to four weekly flights, while Ahmedabad-London Gatwick will go from three to five weekly flights.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

AIR INDIA will increase flight frequencies on key routes as part of its Northern Summer schedule, effective 30 March 2025.

In the UK, the airline will add three more flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow route, increasing from 21 to 24 weekly flights using a mix of A350-900 and upgraded B787-9 aircraft.

The Amritsar-Birmingham and Amritsar-London Gatwick routes will each increase from three to four weekly flights, while Ahmedabad-London Gatwick will go from three to five weekly flights.

In Europe, Delhi-Zurich flights will rise from four to five per week, and Delhi-Vienna will increase from three to four.

For Asia, Delhi-Seoul (Incheon) flights will increase from four to five per week, while the Delhi-Hong Kong route will switch to the larger B787 Dreamliner for its seven weekly flights.

In Africa, Delhi-Nairobi flights will go from three to four per week.

Air India's fleet modernisation is ongoing, with narrowbody aircraft upgrades expected to be completed by mid-2025. Retrofit work on the airline's older Boeing 787s will begin in April, with upgraded aircraft re-entering service in October.

Two to three B787s will be upgraded per month until all 27 are completed. The retrofit of older Boeing 777s, originally scheduled for 2025, has been pushed to early 2026 due to supplier delays.

As part of these changes, Air India will suspend its non-stop Mumbai-Melbourne service from 30 March to 13 September 2025.

The Kochi-London Gatwick route will also be suspended from 30 March until further notice. However, the airline will continue operating 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick from Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Goa.

air indiaair india uk-india flightsboeing 777sindiaindia-uk flightsukuk-india flightsboeing 787sdelhiheathrow

Related News

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' re-release: Salman & Madhuri’s classic returns to UK, USA & Canada

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' re-release: Salman & Madhuri’s classic returns to UK, USA & Canada

'Captain America: Brave New World': Mixed reviews for Anthony Mackie’s MCU debut
Entertainment

'Captain America: Brave New World': Mixed reviews for Anthony Mackie’s MCU debut

16. Barfi Priyanka Chopra 9 PM
Film

Valentine's Day special: 17 distinctive Bollywood romances

Affordable gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
Lifestyle

Affordable gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

More For You

Pablo-Escobar-merchandise-Getty

Escobar, killed by security forces in 1993, remains a figure of global interest, with his image appearing on souvenirs like T-shirts, mugs, and keychains. (Photo: Getty Images)

Colombia considers ban on Pablo Escobar merchandise

COLOMBIA’s Congress is considering a bill that would ban the sale of merchandise featuring drug lord Pablo Escobar and other convicted criminals.

The proposed law aims to curb the glorification of Escobar, who was responsible for thousands of deaths during his time leading the Medellín cartel, reported BBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
Assisted dying bill: Judge approval scrapped for expert panel safeguard

Polls show most Britons back assisted dying, with supporters calling for the law to reflect public opinion.

Assisted dying bill: Judge approval scrapped for expert panel safeguard

Eastern Eye

THE proposed new assisted dying law for terminally ill people will be amended to remove the requirement that a high court judge sign off on each case, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater said on Tuesday (11).

Opponents of assisted dying said the change would weaken the safeguards around protecting vulnerable people from being coerced or pressured into taking their own lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Andrew Malkinson

Malkinson, 59, has been struggling financially since his release and has been on universal credit for 19 months. (Photo: X/@NotThatBigIan)

Wrongful rape conviction: Andrew Malkinson to get 'significant' compensation

ANDREW MALKINSON, who spent 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, will receive a six-figure interim compensation payment from the Ministry of Justice.

The payment comes more than a year after his conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in July 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
IMF team visits Pakistan to assess governance and corruption reforms

The assessment will shape structural reforms and examine protections for property rights and foreign investments

IMF team visits Pakistan to assess governance and corruption reforms

Eastern Eye

A TECHNICAL team from the International Monetary Fund met Pakistan’s chief justice Yahya Afridi on Tuesday (11) to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme.

The IMF team is in the country for a week-long trip to scrutinise the judicial and regulatory framework tackling governance and corruption as part of a £5.6 billion loan agreed last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Channel 4 reality show criticised for recreating refugee journeys

A poster of the show

Channel 4 reality show criticised for recreating refugee journeys

Eastern Eye

BRITAIN’S newest reality TV show has been slammed as “insensitive”, “voyeuristic” and even “nauseating” for recreating with six Britons the often fatal journeys made by thousands of refugees to the UK.

Titled Go Back to Where You Came From, the part-documentary, part-reality TV show by Channel 4 follows the group of six, who hold strong views both for and against immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc