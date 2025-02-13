Air India to increase flights between UK and India from March 30

AIR INDIA will increase flight frequencies on key routes as part of its Northern Summer schedule, effective 30 March 2025.
In the UK, the airline will add three more flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow route, increasing from 21 to 24 weekly flights using a mix of A350-900 and upgraded B787-9 aircraft.
The Amritsar-Birmingham and Amritsar-London Gatwick routes will each increase from three to four weekly flights, while Ahmedabad-London Gatwick will go from three to five weekly flights.
In Europe, Delhi-Zurich flights will rise from four to five per week, and Delhi-Vienna will increase from three to four.
For Asia, Delhi-Seoul (Incheon) flights will increase from four to five per week, while the Delhi-Hong Kong route will switch to the larger B787 Dreamliner for its seven weekly flights.
In Africa, Delhi-Nairobi flights will go from three to four per week.
Air India's fleet modernisation is ongoing, with narrowbody aircraft upgrades expected to be completed by mid-2025. Retrofit work on the airline's older Boeing 787s will begin in April, with upgraded aircraft re-entering service in October.
Two to three B787s will be upgraded per month until all 27 are completed. The retrofit of older Boeing 777s, originally scheduled for 2025, has been pushed to early 2026 due to supplier delays.
As part of these changes, Air India will suspend its non-stop Mumbai-Melbourne service from 30 March to 13 September 2025.
The Kochi-London Gatwick route will also be suspended from 30 March until further notice. However, the airline will continue operating 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick from Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Goa.