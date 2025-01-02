Air India launches non-stop flight between Delhi and Newark

AIR INDIA on Thursday (2) started operating its advanced A350-900 aircraft on non-stop flights between Delhi and Newark Liberty International Airport, following the recent launch of A350 services to New York. This move upgrades all flights between Delhi and the New York area with the airline's modern interiors, featuring private business class suites, premium economy seating, and an enhanced inflight entertainment system, a statement said.

To celebrate the occasion, Air India’s cabin crew explored New York city, revisiting famous landmarks immortalised in both hollywood and bollywood films. Dressed in their new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra, the crew recreated scenes from iconic movies, connecting the airline's journey with the city’s cinematic heritage.

Crew members at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park

At Rockefeller Plaza, they paid homage to the legendary “Lunch atop a skyscraper” photograph, embodying the spirit of innovation and adventure. In Central Park, they visited the Gapstow Bridge, a picturesque location featured in Home Alone 2 and The Devil Wears Prada.

The crew also posed on the grand steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, famous for its appearances in Gossip Girl and Ocean’s 8. At Times Square, they soaked in the vibrant energy of the city under its iconic neon lights, reminiscent of scenes from Vanilla Sky and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Air India crew strolled the busy sidewalks of Times Square

Other stops included Sutton Place Park under the Queensboro Bridge, where they recreated a scene from Woody Allen’s Manhattan, and The Pierre Hotel’s Rotunda Room, where Scent of a Woman’s unforgettable tango sequence was filmed. They even paid tribute to New York's iconic yellow taxis, a symbol of the city’s ceaseless energy, featured in countless films.

Through this journey, Air India celebrated its growing connection with New York while highlighting the cultural significance of the city’s landmarks.