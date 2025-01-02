Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Air India launches non-stop flight between Delhi and Newark

To mark the launch, Air India's cabin crew paid cinematic tribute to New York city

Air India launches non-stop flight between Delhi and Newark

Air India cabin crew recreate Lunch atop a skyscraper photo

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 02, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

AIR INDIA on Thursday (2) started operating its advanced A350-900 aircraft on non-stop flights between Delhi and Newark Liberty International Airport, following the recent launch of A350 services to New York. This move upgrades all flights between Delhi and the New York area with the airline's modern interiors, featuring private business class suites, premium economy seating, and an enhanced inflight entertainment system, a statement said.

To celebrate the occasion, Air India’s cabin crew explored New York city, revisiting famous landmarks immortalised in both hollywood and bollywood films. Dressed in their new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra, the crew recreated scenes from iconic movies, connecting the airline's journey with the city’s cinematic heritage.

Crew members at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park

At Rockefeller Plaza, they paid homage to the legendary “Lunch atop a skyscraper” photograph, embodying the spirit of innovation and adventure. In Central Park, they visited the Gapstow Bridge, a picturesque location featured in Home Alone 2 and The Devil Wears Prada.

The crew also posed on the grand steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, famous for its appearances in Gossip Girl and Ocean’s 8. At Times Square, they soaked in the vibrant energy of the city under its iconic neon lights, reminiscent of scenes from Vanilla Sky and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Air India crew strolled the busy sidewalks of Times Square

Other stops included Sutton Place Park under the Queensboro Bridge, where they recreated a scene from Woody Allen’s Manhattan, and The Pierre Hotel’s Rotunda Room, where Scent of a Woman’s unforgettable tango sequence was filmed. They even paid tribute to New York's iconic yellow taxis, a symbol of the city’s ceaseless energy, featured in countless films.

Through this journey, Air India celebrated its growing connection with New York while highlighting the cultural significance of the city’s landmarks.

Crew members in front of iconic yellow cabs in New York

manish malhotranew arknew yorkair india

Related News

Trump demands UK scrap wind power, revive North Sea oil
News

Trump demands UK scrap wind power, revive North Sea oil

Postmaster Hemandra Hindocha receives royal recognition
News

Postmaster Hemandra Hindocha receives royal recognition

Wes Streeting: Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed'
News

Wes Streeting: Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed'

More For You

Shein and Temu questioned over labour practices

Olivia Hawkins attends the launch of the SHEIN pop-up store at Liverpool (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for SHEIN)

Shein and Temu questioned over labour practices

FAST-FASHION online retailer Shein, which is hoping to list in London, faces a UK hearing on Jan. 7 where a British parliamentary committee plans to question the firm, founded in China in 2008, about the rights of workers in its supply chain.

The cross-party Business and Trade Committee will also question Temu, the global online marketplace owned by Chinese e-commerce firm PDD Holdings, as part of an inquiry into employment rights opened in October.

Keep ReadingShow less
Abdul-Khalique-Bhatti

Bhatti began his career at the company in the late 1970s at the Acton warehouse.

Abdul Khalique Bhatti, former Bestway director, passes away

ABDUL KHALIQUE BHATTI, a former director at Bestway Holdings Ltd and one of the company's earliest members, has passed away.

Bhatti, a childhood friend of Bestway founder Sir Anwar Pervez, began his career at the company in the late 1970s at the Acton warehouse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Godawan

Priced at £65, the whisky is now available across London.

Indian single malt whisky Godawan debuts in London

INDIAN single malt whisky Godawan, crafted in Rajasthan by Diageo India, has launched in London.

The whisky is named after the Great Indian Bustard.

Keep ReadingShow less
Foodspeed

Foodspeed is a major supplier to the hotel, restaurant, and catering industry in London, providing milk, dairy products, and ingredients to over 500 clients.

Foodspeed awarded royal warrant by King Charles

FOODSPEED has been granted a royal warrant by King Charles to supply fresh milk, dairy products, and provisions to the royal household.

The company has been serving the royal household for over 15 years and previously held a royal warrant from Queen Elizabeth since 2012.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves responded to the figures, acknowledging the scale of the challenge. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economy stagnates in third quarter, revised data shows

THE UK’s economy saw no growth in the third quarter, according to revised data released on Monday, marking a setback for the Labour government.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that gross domestic product (GDP) showed zero growth between July and September, down from the previously estimated 0.1 per cent growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications