Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources signs £438 million refinancing deal

The refinancing move, where old loans are replaced by new ones, often at better terms like lower interest rates, has led ratings agencies such as S&P Global Ratings and Moody's to upgrade their outlook on the company this year.

Vedanta Resources, which is based in the UK and owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, has been working on reducing its debt. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 27, 2025
VEDANTA LTD said on Thursday that its parent company, Vedanta Resources, has signed a loan facility agreement worth up to £438 million with international banks to refinance existing debt.

According to Vedanta's exchange filing on Thursday, the lenders involved in the deal include Standard Chartered Bank and its Mauritius unit, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreqbank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

Vedanta Resources, which is based in the UK and owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, has been working on reducing its debt.

The company lowered its net debt by £876m, bringing it down to £8.1 billion in fiscal 2025.

(With inputs from Reuters)

