Politicians and business leaders gather for Madhvani wedding in London

One of Britain’s most prominent business families hosted a wedding reception in London last weekend, attended by politicians, diplomats and business leaders.

Mihir Madhvani, the son of Aparna and Shrai Madhvani - one of Uganda’s most prominent business dynasties – wed Deeya, the daughter of Priti and Raj Shroff.

Bride and groom Deeya and Mihir Eastern Eye





Shrai Madhvani Eastern Eye

The celebrations at the Hilton Park Lane ballroom last Saturday (18) began with sacred Vedic prayers conducted by Dr MN Nandakumara of the Bhavan.

Blessings for the couple were offered by senior family member Kamlesh Madhvani.

Kamlesh Madhvani Eastern Eye

Senior members of the Madhvani family at the celebration included Sheila, Meera and Mayur Madhvani and Nimisha Madhvani, high commissioner of Uganda to the United Kingdom and Ireland and the daughter of Jayantbhai and Meenaben Madhvani.

Nimisha Madhvani and Dhiraj Hinduja Eastern Eye

Among guests who attended were Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Lord and Lady Popat, Anil and Kiran Agrawal, Dheeraj Hinduja, Ritu and Prakash Chhabria, along with Shailesh Vara, Ketan Kotecha, Nik Kotecha OBE, Yogesh Mehta, Mihir Patel, co-chair of the British Uganda Asian Association and Glenn Promnitz, director of the Aid Futures Initiative.

MN Nandakumara Eastern Eye

The Madhvani family has had a remarkable journey, from humble Gujarati origins to becoming one of Uganda’s most respected and influential families.