Could a Major Streaming Service Pick Up the Fortune Hotel?

The Fortune Hotel was one of many shows to rise up in the wake of the success of The Traitors, and some critics have described it as the closest thing yet to the hit show. Billed as a Traitors and White Lotus hybrid, the reality series involved a group of Brits in a swanky hotel, passing a briefcase of cash around in a high-stakes game of pass the parcel.

Unfortunately, after two seasons, it appears that ITV is not planning to renew the series due to high production costs. However, it could be perfect for a major streaming service to swoop in and buy the rights.





The Fortune Hotel Has Already Branched Out into Other Media

Aside from its popularity, The Fortune Hotel is an attractive proposition for a streaming service because it has already shown how it can be adapted into other media. Among the various online slots at Sky Vegas, there’s an official The Fortune Hotel game from Core Gaming. This slot takes players into the setting of the series, and immerses them in its luxury themes.

Aside from giving viewers of the series another way to enjoy it, attractive games like this will draw more attention to the television show and make more people interested in watching it. There’s clearly great franchise potential for The Fortune Hotel, and it could be represented in other formats such as mobile apps. If a streaming service like Netflix sees this potential, it may be tempted to take a chance on the series.

Series Hasn’t Been Renewed Due to High Production Costs

There have been two seasons of The Fortune Hotel so far, and it has been described as “fiendishly addictive” by The Guardian. With an eclectic mix of personalities, an idyllic Caribbean setting, and a charming host in Stephen Mangan, the series has many things working in its favour. It’s already run for two seasons of eight episodes each in 2024 and 2025, but it hasn’t yet been renewed, and it doesn’t look like there will be another season in 2026.

According to a report from The Express, The Fortune Hotel has been shelved by ITV despite the two seasons so far having attracted millions of viewers. The main reason for this is due to the high production costs of shooting in a luxury hotel in the Caribbean.

An Ideal Option for Netflix or Another Streaming Giant

While The Fortune Hotel may be too expensive for ITV to produce, it’s unlikely to break the bank for Netflix. The streaming giant has put a strong focus on reality content in recent years, and there are countless options to choose from on the platform.

With The Fortune Hotel already proving to be a popular format, it wouldn’t be too much of a gamble for Netflix to pick it up and make a third season. It has a much wider market than ITV as well, meaning that the show could become much bigger when promoted to an international audience.

After two great seasons, it would be a shame to say goodbye to The Fortune Hotel. Because of its winning formula, there’s a chance that a streaming service may pick it up and keep the series alive for longer. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.





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