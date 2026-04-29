It's the "M" word. One that can cause panic, sleepless nights, and headaches when all of it is gone. Money. Since 2020, the world of finance has changed, and many people's approach to money has also shifted, with Gen Z opting for the New Money Mindset to help them manage the "M" word with modern insights.

What is the New Money Mindset?

While it is called the New Money Mindset, it is actually quite an old ethos that many people had in the 1940s and 50s. In this mindset, money is seen more as a tool for a better life, etc., rather than something to be hoarded. However, what does the New Money Mindset involve?

Less Stigma Around Borrowing

In years gone by, taking out a loan was seen as somewhat shameful. You stuck to your means, and that was that. Fast forward, and there is now less social shock about taking out loans or having debt, provided that you have done the research beforehand and, of course, that you can pay it back. For many young entrepreneurs, Achieve loans are seen as a responsible move for those who may need quicker access to money or need an additional, temporary solution for cash flow issues.

Financial Check-Ins

This new mindset sees you setting aside time each week for financial check-ins, whether you are solo, in a couple, or part of a family unit. This will help you assess where your money is going and discuss loans, debts, and savings. Having an idea of where you are financially can help reduce fear and anxiety, and can also help your relationship communication-wise.

Mindfully Spending

Mindful spending is about noticing and reflecting on when you spend the most money. If you are a stress buyer, then you will probably buy things when you are going through something tough. Aiming to reflect and note behaviours isn't about shame; it's about noticing patterns and using them to feel more in control of your finances.

Focus on the Priorities

As you get older, your priorities will change; what was once a savings account for concert tickets may now be a safety net for your cat's vet fees. You should aim to save and set money aside based on your priorities, not on what you are being told they are. This will help you to put money in the right places, which will lead to peace and improve your mental health.

Less Anxiety

Many people in the millennial age group, as well as Gen Z and Gen Alpha, may have been raised to think that money and anxiety go hand in hand. With the New Money Mindset, the aim is to reduce anxiety around things like bills, loans, and debt, and to replace anxiety about having minimal knowledge with understanding money. Long-term, this has the plus of providing more insight into finances and can help many people to make smart choices about money.

So, if you are fed up with feeling panicked at the end of the month, The New Money Mindset may be the easiest option to help you feel more in control and at peace.





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