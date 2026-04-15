Bringing the NHS to your community – the Service Access roadshow on tour

Touring 15 different locations across the country, the NHS Service Access roadshow has been supporting individuals and communities to take control of their health, sharing information about the different ways you can access NHS services quickly, easily, and on your terms. For example, visiting your local Pharmacy for a minor illness, contacting NHS 111 for urgent medical help, sending symptoms and requests through your GP surgery’s website, or using the NHS App to access essential health services from your phone.
The NHS has reached over 10,000 people with the roadshow so far, across cities and towns including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leicester, answering their questions and helping them understand which NHS services are the most appropriate to use when they or someone they know has a medical concern.
One of the recent roadshow locations was Hey Gorgeous, a national event for the South Asian community. Zamiha Desai, who organised the event said: “We’re proud to have had the NHS Service Access roadshow at our event. Getting out there to meet communities where they naturally come together is so important, and the conversations are helping people take control of their health by learning more about the NHS services that are available to them.”
Dr Jyoti SoodNHS
Hey Gorgeous saw 5,000 people gather to shop and socialise. Alongside the event, many had questions about NHS services, with over 90% of those surveyed finding the information provided useful.
Over 500 people have been helped to download the NHS App at the roadshows, with many more being shown more about how to use it - for example to request repeat prescriptions with just a few taps on their phone, and to turn on notifications to get reminders about appointments.
GP Dr Jyoti Sood, who has expressed her support for the roadshows, said: “We all want to feel at our best and spend more time doing the things we love; so being in control of our health is important, but people need to know how and when to use the NHS services that are available to them. The NHS roadshow is ensuring that we reach the community where they are, so they’re armed with the information they need, ready for the next time they need medical support.”
Visit NHS services - NHS for more information about the range of NHS services available to help you take control of your health.