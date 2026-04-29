Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, cousins behind 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', to collaborate again

Highlights

Aamir Khan wants to adapt Mansoor Khan’s novel One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth

The book reportedly took Mansoor nearly 20 years to write

The pair plan to begin discussions after the release of Ek Din

Mansoor said the project could bring him back to directing after more than two decades

Aamir Khan may have found his next collaboration with Mansoor Khan

After reuniting for Ek Din nearly two decades after their last project together, Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan could be preparing for another collaboration, this time through a literary adaptation.

Aamir revealed that he wants to bring Mansoor’s novel One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth to the big screen and has been discussing the idea for several years.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir praised the book’s writing and said he was drawn not only to its central plot but also to the wider set of characters.

He described it as a “fantastically written book”.

A story Aamir says does not fit mainstream cinema

While expressing enthusiasm for the project, Aamir acknowledged that adapting the novel would not be straightforward.

He said both of them are yet to begin work on the screenplay and admitted the source material presents challenges when translating it for cinema.

Aamir said he has been telling Mansoor for years that he wants to attempt the adaptation, though he remains uncertain about whether they can shape it into a screenplay that works.

He added that the film would not fall into the conventional mainstream space, but believes the story carries an important message that deserves to reach audiences.

Aamir said the next step is expected to happen after Ek Din releases.

He revealed plans to spend time with Mansoor in Coonoor to begin brainstorming how the book can be adapted for screen.

Though the project remains at an early stage, Aamir made it clear that he intends to seriously explore the possibility.

Mansoor Khan may return to directing after Josh

Mansoor Khan also revealed that adapting the novel could mark his return as a director. He has not directed a feature film since Josh in 2000, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Despite joking that he dislikes directing, Mansoor said he may have to take charge of the project himself. He also noted that the story is not designed specifically for Indian audiences and believes its themes could connect with viewers globally.

Mansoor previously directed Aamir in two of his most memorable films, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). If the adaptation moves forward, it would mark another collaboration between the duo after nearly 18 years.

Their last project together was Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008, making this potential reunion another significant chapter in one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable creative partnerships.