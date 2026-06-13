Pawan Kalyan set for 'They Call Him OG 2' after original film's £26m box-office success

Highlights

They Call Him OG 2 is officially in development

Shooting is expected to begin after November

Discussions will start once director Sujeeth returns from abroad

Sequel follows the success of They Call Him OG (2025)

Original film grossed £26.1 million worldwide

Pawan Kalyan is set to reprise the role of Ojas Gambheera

Pawan Kalyan is set to return as gangster Ojas Gambheera, with the makers officially confirming that They Call Him OG 2 is in development.

The sequel to the 2025 Telugu-language action drama is expected to begin filming after November. According to Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, discussions on the project will commence once director Sujeeth returns from abroad, putting an end to speculation over the future of the franchise.

Sequel follows major box-office success

Produced by DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG centred on Ojas Gambheera, a retired gangster who returned to Bombay in 1993 after a decade in exile to take on crime lord Omi Bhau.

The film went on to gross £26.1 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 and strengthening Kalyan’s record as one of Telugu cinema’s most bankable stars.

The success added to a filmography that includes hits such as Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi, Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak.

Sujeeth and Thaman S expected to continue

Sujeeth, who directed Saaho, wrote and directed the original film, shaping Ojas Gambheera around Kalyan’s larger-than-life screen image.

Composer Thaman S, who collaborated with Kalyan for the fourth time on They Call Him OG, delivered a soundtrack that became a key part of the film’s commercial appeal.

Production on the first instalment took place while Kalyan balanced his film career with political duties following his appointment as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister.

The confirmation marks the first official indication that the franchise will continue. With discussions due to begin after Sujeeth’s return and filming expected after November, the next chapter of Ojas Gambheera’s story has moved from speculation to reality.