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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day's' 8-second kissing scene removed before India release

Three instances of what were classified as "obscene" words have also been muted

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day's' 8-second kissing scene removed before India release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the subject of online discussion in India

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • An eight-second kissing scene has been removed from the Indian version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
  • Three instances of what were classified as "obscene" words have also been muted.
  • The edits have prompted discussion online days before the film's release.

Days before its release in cinemas, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the subject of online discussion in India after reports revealed that a kissing scene had been removed from the film's theatrical version, along with changes to parts of its dialogue.

The latest Spider-Man instalment, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, received a U/A 13+ certificate for its Indian release after the requested edits were made. News of the changes has since circulated widely on social media, with fans weighing in on the decision.

Kissing scene and dialogue edited

According to the film's certification details, an eight-second lip-lock was removed from the final cut shown in Indian cinemas.

In addition, three instances of words classified as "obscene" were muted in both the audio and subtitles. One of the edits appears in the first half of the film, while the remaining two occur after the interval.

Following these changes, the film was cleared for release on July 23.

Fans react ahead of release

The reported edits have prompted mixed reactions online, with some fans questioning why a brief kissing scene required removal in a film carrying a U/A 13+ certificate. Others argued that such edits have long been part of the certification process for international releases in India.

The discussion comes just days before the film arrives in cinemas, adding to the attention surrounding one of the year's most anticipated Hollywood releases.

Release builds on No Way Home

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker's story following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), with Tom Holland reprising the lead role alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

The film has also recorded strong advance bookings in India. Industry reports suggest it has sold around 260,000 tickets across the country's three largest national cinema chains, PVR INOX and Cinepolis, with projections indicating the figure could rise significantly before release.

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