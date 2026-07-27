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Yung Filly says 'I fancied her' as he gives evidence in Australia rape trial

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges

Yung Filly says 'I fancied her' as he gives evidence in Australia rape trial

The rapper gave evidence in his trial in Western Australia

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Yung Filly said he was attracted to the complainant when they met at a Perth nightclub.
  • The rapper denied touching her inappropriately during their first interaction.
  • He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Yung Filly told a court he "fancied" the woman accusing him of rape when they first met at a nightclub in Perth, as the rapper gave evidence in his trial in Western Australia.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, took the witness stand at the District Court of Western Australia on Monday. He is accused of sexually assaulting a then 20-year-old woman in his hotel room after performing in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of Perth, in September 2024. Barrientos has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Yung Filly describes first meeting

Barrientos told the court he first met the woman at the concert venue, where he was in the VIP area while she stood behind a barrier in the general admission section.

He said he "fancied" her but denied touching her inappropriately.

"I recall putting my hand on her waist," he told the court. He denied putting his hands down her trousers or touching her breast.

Hotel room evidence

Barrientos told the court the "vibes were good" when they later arrived at his hotel.

He also said his security guard took the woman's phone before she entered the room, describing it as "standard practice" to protect privacy.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard that the pair engaged in consensual sexual activity before the complainant alleges Barrientos became violent after she told him to stop.

Charges against the rapper

Barrientos faces six counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of strangulation. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Barrientos was touring Australia at the time of the alleged offences. He has remained on bail since being charged and returned to Western Australia ahead of the trial after spending four months in the UK. The trial is continuing.

rapperrape allegationsunited kingdomyung filly
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