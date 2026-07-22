Why fans suspected Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens had split before reports emerged

Highlights

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have reportedly ended their six-year relationship.

Fans had noticed several changes on social media in the months leading up to the reports.

The pair are said to have separated earlier this year but remain on good terms.

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have reportedly called time on their six-year relationship, but for many fans, the news did not come as a complete surprise.

In the months before reports of their split emerged, followers had begun noticing subtle changes in the couple's public appearances and social media activity. According to The Sun, the Little Mix star and the Rizzle Kicks musician separated earlier this year after discussions about their future, although they are believed to have remained on good terms.

Instagram changes sparked speculation

One of the first signs fans picked up on was the disappearance of photographs featuring each other from their Instagram accounts.

While both Thirlwall and Stephens continue to follow one another on the platform, the removal of shared photos fuelled speculation that their relationship may have changed.

According to The Sun, a source said the pair had a "very serious and loving relationship" but had recently held frank discussions about their future before deciding to separate.

The source added that the split had not been easy for either of them, but both had thrown themselves into work.

No anniversary post and fewer public appearances

Fans also noted that the couple did not celebrate their sixth anniversary on social media, something they had done in previous years.

Their last public appearance together came at the Brit Awards in February. Since then, the pair had largely stayed out of the spotlight together, adding to speculation about the status of their relationship.

The source also claimed that friends of the former couple were hoping they might reconcile, although the reported split remains recent.

Jade hinted at personal inspiration in new music

Just weeks before the reports surfaced, Thirlwall spoke about drawing on her personal experiences while writing new music.

In a June interview with The Fader, she said: "I'm just writing stuff. Whatever I'm going through at the minute, like privately, I'm sort of putting pen to paper."

She added: "I think this is the exciting phase or the experimental phase, where you don't know what it's going to be yet."

Stephens, one half of Rizzle Kicks, also collaborated on Thirlwall's debut solo album, That's Showbiz Baby!, contributing backing vocals and songwriting, making their reported split the end of both a long-term relationship and a creative partnership.