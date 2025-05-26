5 subtle clues from Jade Thirlwall’s solo show that point to a Little Mix reunion

Jade Thirlwall set Liverpool’s Sefton Park ablaze during her first solo headline at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. From sly lyric switch-ups to nostalgic nods, Jade used her stage as a breadcrumb trail, and fans are gobbling up every clue pointing to a potential Little Mix reunion. Whether it’s instinct or intention, the signs feel too loud to ignore. Here's every cheeky, emotional, and strategic move Jade made that has the fandom whispering: the girls are coming back.

Jade Thirlwall drops major hints about Little Mix comeback at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend

Instagram/bbcradio1





“It’s a hiatus!” — Jade rewrites the Wasabi script

During her electrifying take on Wasabi, Jade took a lyrical detour that sent shockwaves through the crowd. Just before the classic line, “I bet they gonna break up,” she interrupted herself and yelled, “It’s a hiatus!” The crowd erupted. It was playful, yes, but let’s be honest, that wasn’t just for laughs. That tiny rewrite was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reminder that Little Mix was never over. Just on pause. Intentional or instinctive, it hit like a mic drop.









A medley that felt like a time machine

Jade could’ve used the solo stage to focus purely on her own songs. But instead, she turned back the clock and delivered a medley of Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Sweet Melody, and Woman Like Me. The energy screamed: “These songs still belong to us.” And every fan knew this wasn’t nostalgia. This was a reminder.









A love note wrapped in a shout-out

Midway through her set, Jade paused to thank the crowd, but it was the part where she looked straight into the camera and said, “I love the Little Mix girls with all my heart… I wouldn’t be here without them,” that really struck a chord. This wasn’t PR politeness or rehearsed humility. It was raw. It was real. It sounded like someone who’s been through the highs, the heartbreaks, and the healing and still holds the band as a cornerstone.









She’s already left the reunion door wide open

Long before the glitter and smoke of Sefton Park, Jade had already cracked the door open to a comeback. In a 2024 interview, she said, “I’d never close that door… A reunion will definitely happen at some point.” She even teased the idea of a North American tour. The way she talks about Little Mix isn’t in the past tense. It’s in ellipses. As if the sentence is still being written, just with a few solo side quests in between.









A textbook solo era… that ends with a plot twist

Jade’s upcoming album That’s Showbiz Baby! drops this September, with a tour to follow. It’s the exact kind of solo rollout that artists use to stretch their wings and then soar back home. Every strategic step she’s taken is like the classic pop playbook: slay your solo moment, then reunite at the height of your powers. With the spotlight hotter than ever, the smart money’s on a grand return just when no one expects it. Or better just when everyone hopes for it.









As the final confetti fell and the crowd chanted her name, something hung in the air. A feeling that this wasn’t a farewell to Little Mix, but a prelude. Jade Thirlwall may be standing on her own, but every move she made that night whispered one thing loud and clear: this story isn’t finished. It’s just waiting for the next beat to drop.

And when it does? Expect fireworks.