Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor likely to reunite for upcoming superhero project

Highlights

Salman Khan teams up with Raj & DK for a superhero project backed by Mythri Movie Makers

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in advanced talks, with discussions yet to be finalised

The film could mark their fifth on-screen collaboration

A familiar pairing returns to a new genre

A potential reunion between Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is gathering momentum, this time within the framework of a superhero film. The project, helmed by Raj & DK and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, would see Khan step into the genre for the first time.

The pairing has previously appeared together in films such as Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kyon Ki... and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. A return would not only extend their screen history but also place them in a markedly different cinematic space.

Talks underway, but not yet signed

According to industry reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan is in advanced discussions to play the female lead. While she has not formally signed the project, she is said to have shown interest in the role. There are also indications that Salman Khan personally reached out to move the conversations forward.

If confirmed, the casting would add familiarity to a film otherwise positioned as a departure, particularly for Khan, whose filmography has not yet included a full-scale superhero role.

Parallel projects shape the timeline

Alongside this development, Salman Khan is preparing for Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, where he plays an Indian Army colonel leading his unit against a larger Chinese force. The film has faced delays, with its earlier April release pushed back and a new date yet to be confirmed.

He has also announced an action drama with Vamshi Paidipally, currently titled SVC63, expected to arrive around Eid 2027.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to appear in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Taken together, the potential reunion sits at the intersection of familiarity and reinvention, with a long-standing screen pairing possibly entering a genre neither has explored together before.