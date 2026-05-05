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Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor likely to reunite for upcoming superhero project

A potential reunion between Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is gathering momentum

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor likely to reunite for upcoming superhero project

The film could mark their fifth on-screen collaboration

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Salman Khan teams up with Raj & DK for a superhero project backed by Mythri Movie Makers
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan is in advanced talks, with discussions yet to be finalised
  • The film could mark their fifth on-screen collaboration

A familiar pairing returns to a new genre

A potential reunion between Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is gathering momentum, this time within the framework of a superhero film. The project, helmed by Raj & DK and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, would see Khan step into the genre for the first time.

The pairing has previously appeared together in films such as Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kyon Ki... and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. A return would not only extend their screen history but also place them in a markedly different cinematic space.

Talks underway, but not yet signed

According to industry reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan is in advanced discussions to play the female lead. While she has not formally signed the project, she is said to have shown interest in the role. There are also indications that Salman Khan personally reached out to move the conversations forward.

If confirmed, the casting would add familiarity to a film otherwise positioned as a departure, particularly for Khan, whose filmography has not yet included a full-scale superhero role.

Parallel projects shape the timeline

Alongside this development, Salman Khan is preparing for Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, where he plays an Indian Army colonel leading his unit against a larger Chinese force. The film has faced delays, with its earlier April release pushed back and a new date yet to be confirmed.

He has also announced an action drama with Vamshi Paidipally, currently titled SVC63, expected to arrive around Eid 2027.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to appear in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Taken together, the potential reunion sits at the intersection of familiarity and reinvention, with a long-standing screen pairing possibly entering a genre neither has explored together before.

kareena kapoor khanbollywoodreunionsalman khan

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