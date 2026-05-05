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Met Gala 2026: The ‘naked dress’ trend dominates from red carpet to after-parties

Rather than relying purely on transparency, designers approached the idea differently

Met Gala 2026: The ‘naked dress’ trend dominates from red carpet to after-parties

The “Fashion Is Art” theme reframes the look as concept-driven rather than provocative

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • The naked dress emerges as a dominant trend across the 2026 carpet
  • Sheer layering and sculptural illusion reshape ideas of exposure
  • The “Fashion Is Art” theme reframes the look as concept-driven rather than provocative

Rethinking exposure on the red carpet

The naked dress has long been part of red carpet dressing, but at the 2026 Met Gala it took on a more considered role. Rather than relying purely on transparency, designers approached the idea through construction, layering and illusion.

Kylie Jenner Getty Images

Kylie Jenner was among those who leaned into this shift, wearing a look that balanced sheer elements with structure. The result felt controlled rather than overt, aligning with the exhibition’s focus on how clothing interacts with the body.

From sheer to sculptural

Irina ShaykGetty Images

Across the carpet, the trend moved between minimal coverage and sculptural interpretation. Irina Shayk opted for a design that used sheer fabric to emphasise form, while maintaining a sense of precision in its cut.

BeyoncéGetty Images

Beyoncé approached the look with a similar balance, where transparency was offset by detailing that grounded the outfit. In each case, the naked dress was less about exposure and more about how the body is framed.

Lena Mahfouf Getty Images

A wider shift across the carpet and after-parties

The naked dress was not confined to a handful of headline appearances. Across the evening, a broader group leaned into sheer and illusion dressing. Lena Mahfouf wore Burc Akyol, while Ashley Graham opted for Di Petsa with Zales.


Ashley GrahamGetty Images

Joey King and Gigi Hadid both appeared in Miu Miu, as Gabrielle Union chose Michael Kors and Alex Consani wore Gucci.


Joey King Getty Images

Gigi Hadid Getty Images

Gabrielle UnionGetty Images

Doechii also embraced the look on the main carpet, while the theme carried into the after-parties, where Kendall Jenner continued the shift towards lighter, more revealing silhouettes, reinforcing the sense that this was a defining direction rather than an isolated styling choice.

DoechiiGetty Images

Fashion as illusion, not absence

What stood out this year was the shift in intent. The naked dress was not treated as absence of clothing, but as a constructed idea. Layers, textures and careful placement created the illusion of bareness while maintaining the integrity of couture.

Kendall Jenner Getty Images

Set within the “Costume Art” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the trend reflected a broader exploration of the body as both subject and canvas. In that context, these looks moved beyond provocation, positioning the naked dress as part of a larger conversation between fashion and art.

met gala 2026kylie jennerdoechiigigi hadidbeyoncénaked dressing trend

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