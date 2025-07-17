Will Kareena Kapoor rewrite Bollywood norms by romancing a 20-year-younger actor?

Highlights:

Kareena Kapoor Khan to star as a ghost in an upcoming genre-bending film

The 44-year-old actress will reportedly be paired with an actor in his early 20s

Script is penned by Hussain Dalal, known for Brahmāstra

The film explores a quirky new take on the ghost genre and is currently unannounced

Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly all set to headline a new supernatural film, but with an unconventional twist. The Bollywood star, who turned 44 this year, will be seen playing a ghost in the upcoming project, which is also said to feature a much younger male lead, an actor in his early 20s. If confirmed, this pairing will mark a rare age-reversal in Bollywood casting, where older male actors have long romanced much younger actresses on screen.

According to reports, the film is described as a genre-defying and humorous take on ghost stories. The story is said to be written by Hussain Dalal, known for co-writing Brahmāstra and frequently collaborating with director Ayan Mukerji. While Kareena’s role as a female ghost is being celebrated as bold and experimental, her reported romantic pairing with a 20-something actor is what has caught everyone’s attention.

Kareena Kapoor set to flip the script with a younger co-star and a ghost twist





Kareena’s ghost character promises a genre shake-up

The yet-to-be-titled film is positioned as a quirky reinvention of the ghost genre. A source close to the production told Deccan Chronicle, “This quirky story featuring Kareena as a ghost has a refreshing script and will carve out a new space in the ghost genre. It’s a fun, genre-bending take, and Kareena is perfect for it.”

While details about the film’s production or release date remain under wraps, the concept has already sparked interest online for both its storyline and the unconventional casting. Kareena, who has consistently picked roles that challenge stereotypes, seems to be pushing boundaries once again.

Fans react to reports of Kareena being paired with a much younger co-star





Reverse age-gap pairing fuels debate in Bollywood

The age difference between Kareena and her rumoured co-star, reportedly over 20 years, is already making headlines, especially at a time when Bollywood’s long history of older male stars being cast opposite teenage or much younger actresses is being widely criticised.

Recent examples include 38-year-old Ranveer Singh paired with 18-year-old Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, and Salman Khan facing backlash for starring opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. The shift in Kareena's upcoming role presents a fresh reversal, and possibly a new precedent in how gender and age are portrayed in mainstream cinema.





Kareena’s career longevity defies Bollywood norms

The Jab We Met star has often been a trendsetter, from being one of the few married actresses to continue headlining major films to starring in female-led projects like Veere Di Wedding post-motherhood. If this casting rumour is true, she would become one of the first A-list actresses to take on a romantic role opposite a significantly younger actor in mainstream Indian cinema.

Kareena has also been in the news recently for her Instagram photos from a beach vacation, where she confidently showed off her toned physique in a monokini.





Kareena’s next release: Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra

Beyond the ghost film, Kareena is also set to appear in Daayra, a social crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran opposite her and is co-written by Meghna, Yash, and Sima. Daayra explores how social systems respond to justice and crime and is expected to release in late 2025 or early 2026.





After her ensemble role in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, all eyes are now on Kareena’s upcoming choices, especially this bold new ghost project that might redefine Bollywood’s age-gap narrative.