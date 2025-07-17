Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Will Kareena Kapoor rewrite Bollywood norms by romancing a 20-year-younger actor?

The upcoming genre-bending project written by Hussain Dalal may challenge Bollywood’s long-standing age-gap casting trend.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena continues to break stereotypes with bold film choices at age 44

Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan to star as a ghost in an upcoming genre-bending film
  • The 44-year-old actress will reportedly be paired with an actor in his early 20s
  • Script is penned by Hussain Dalal, known for Brahmāstra
  • The film explores a quirky new take on the ghost genre and is currently unannounced

Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly all set to headline a new supernatural film, but with an unconventional twist. The Bollywood star, who turned 44 this year, will be seen playing a ghost in the upcoming project, which is also said to feature a much younger male lead, an actor in his early 20s. If confirmed, this pairing will mark a rare age-reversal in Bollywood casting, where older male actors have long romanced much younger actresses on screen.

According to reports, the film is described as a genre-defying and humorous take on ghost stories. The story is said to be written by Hussain Dalal, known for co-writing Brahmāstra and frequently collaborating with director Ayan Mukerji. While Kareena’s role as a female ghost is being celebrated as bold and experimental, her reported romantic pairing with a 20-something actor is what has caught everyone’s attention.

 Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor set to flip the script with a younger co-star and a ghost twistInstagram/kareenakapoorkhan


Kareena’s ghost character promises a genre shake-up

The yet-to-be-titled film is positioned as a quirky reinvention of the ghost genre. A source close to the production told Deccan Chronicle, “This quirky story featuring Kareena as a ghost has a refreshing script and will carve out a new space in the ghost genre. It’s a fun, genre-bending take, and Kareena is perfect for it.”

While details about the film’s production or release date remain under wraps, the concept has already sparked interest online for both its storyline and the unconventional casting. Kareena, who has consistently picked roles that challenge stereotypes, seems to be pushing boundaries once again.

 Kareena Kapoor Fans react to reports of Kareena being paired with a much younger co-starInstagram/kareenakapoorkhan


Reverse age-gap pairing fuels debate in Bollywood

The age difference between Kareena and her rumoured co-star, reportedly over 20 years, is already making headlines, especially at a time when Bollywood’s long history of older male stars being cast opposite teenage or much younger actresses is being widely criticised.

Recent examples include 38-year-old Ranveer Singh paired with 18-year-old Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, and Salman Khan facing backlash for starring opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. The shift in Kareena's upcoming role presents a fresh reversal, and possibly a new precedent in how gender and age are portrayed in mainstream cinema.


Kareena’s career longevity defies Bollywood norms

The Jab We Met star has often been a trendsetter, from being one of the few married actresses to continue headlining major films to starring in female-led projects like Veere Di Wedding post-motherhood. If this casting rumour is true, she would become one of the first A-list actresses to take on a romantic role opposite a significantly younger actor in mainstream Indian cinema.

Kareena has also been in the news recently for her Instagram photos from a beach vacation, where she confidently showed off her toned physique in a monokini.


Kareena’s next release: Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra

Beyond the ghost film, Kareena is also set to appear in Daayra, a social crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran opposite her and is co-written by Meghna, Yash, and Sima. Daayra explores how social systems respond to justice and crime and is expected to release in late 2025 or early 2026.


After her ensemble role in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, all eyes are now on Kareena’s upcoming choices, especially this bold new ghost project that might redefine Bollywood’s age-gap narrative.

ghost filmbollywood castingage gapkareena kapoor khan

Related News

sunil-bharti-mittal
UK

University of Bath awards honorary doctorate to Sunil Mittal

Zafar Gohar joins Oval Invincibles for The Hundred
Cricket

Zafar Gohar joins Oval Invincibles for The Hundred

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot
Entertainment

Coldplay kiss cam puts Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot under scrutiny over alleged affair

More For You

Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy continues with his first ever digital concert tour

Instagram/sidhu_moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala world tour to feature digital stage comeback three years after his death

Highlights:

  • Sidhu Moosewala’s official Instagram page announced a 2026 world tour titled Signed to God.
  • The Punjabi singer-rapper was killed in 2022 in Punjab at age 28.
  • The tour will use digital tech, possibly holograms, to bring Moosewala ‘back’ on stage.
  • No official dates or venues announced yet; fan reaction online has been a mix of awe and confusion.

On Tuesday, the late Punjabi singer-rapper’s official Instagram handle dropped a teaser for a 2026 world tour called Signed to God. The announcement stunned fans and sparked immediate speculation over how a concert by a deceased artist is even possible. While the organisers have kept technical details under wraps, reports suggest cutting-edge tech like 3D holograms or augmented reality will be used to recreate Moosewala’s presence on stage.

 sidhu moosewala  Sidhu Moosewala, Indian Singer (Photo: @sidhu_moosewala)  www.easterneye.biz  

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Gatiss’s 'Bookish'

Bookish brings postwar London to life with gripping weekly mysteries

Instagram/uandalibi

Mark Gatiss’s 'Bookish' is being hailed as the ''next best thing to Sherlock'' — Here’s why viewers are hooked

Highlights:

  • Mark Gatiss stars as Gabriel Book, a crime-solving bookshop owner in post-war London in Bookish.
  • The detective drama premiered on U&Alibi on 16 July 2025, with two episodes airing weekly.
  • Critics praise the series for its smart plotting, rich period detail, and modern queer representation.
  • A second season has already been confirmed, with filming set to begin this summer.

Mark Gatiss, best known for co-creating Sherlock, is back with another brainy sleuth, and this time, it’s personal. Bookish, a 1940s-set detective drama written by and starring Gatiss, follows the eccentric Gabriel Book, a former intelligence agent turned antiquarian bookseller who helps the police crack cases in bombed-out postwar London. The six-part series, which debuted this week on U&Alibi, has already garnered praise for its clever plots, layered characters, and strong sense of time and place, with some calling it “the next best thing to Sherlock.”

 Mark Gatiss\u2019s 'Bookish' Mark Gatiss brings queer detective drama Bookish to life as fans call it the new SherlockInstagram/uandalibi

Keep ReadingShow less
Aashir Wajahat

The young artist behind the runaway hit Sadqay

Instagram/ aashirwajahat

Aashir Wajahat reflects on viral hit ‘Sadqay’, new music and acting ambitions

Highlights

  • Singer-actor behind viral hit Sadqay reflects on his breakout year
  • New track Dheema Dheema hits 170K views in just two weeks
  • Opens up about juggling acting and songwriting, and his 2025 plans
  • Stresses importance of enjoying the process and learning from early mistakes
  • Draws inspiration from iconic Pakistani music and Punjabi roots

From viral sensation to balancing dual careers

The young artist behind the runaway hit Sadqay, which has now clocked over 44 million views, says the song’s success took him completely by surprise. “We had no idea it would go global,” he shared in a candid conversation, adding that while he always believed in the track, the scale of its reception was “overwhelming”.

What followed was a year of fast-moving highs, with growing recognition both within his home country and internationally. “You work towards something, and when it happens, you almost don’t know how to react.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Tomorrowland stage destroyed in massive fire

Emergency services respond quickly to contain the blaze at the Boom festival site

X Screengrab/Complex Music

Tomorrowland stage destroyed in massive fire as crew witness years of work lost in minutes

Highlights:

• A massive fire destroyed the Tomorrowland main stage in Boom, Belgium, just two days before the festival’s opening.
• No injuries were reported; around 1,000 workers were evacuated safely from the site.
• Organisers confirmed that the festival and DreamVille campsite will proceed as planned.
• The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest it may have been accidental.

Tomorrowland opens gates despite stage fire as organisers stay committed to festival

Keep ReadingShow less
Bajrangi Bhaijaan salman khan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

20 things you did not know about 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

When Bajrangi Bhaijaan hit cinemas on 17 July 2015, it broke barriers and box office records, while also bringing people together. In a Bollywood industry known for spectacle, this unexpected gem stood out for its simplicity, sincerity and unshakeable belief in the goodness of people.

At its heart was the story of a devout Hindu man in India who embarks on a dangerous journey to reunite a lost, mute Pakistani girl with her family across the border. A plot that could have courted controversy instead won hearts in both countries. With India and Pakistan once again locked in conflict, the film’s message of harmony feels more relevant than ever. It reminds us of a softer truth – that empathy and the human spirit can triumph over enmity and division.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc