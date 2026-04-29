Billie Eilish and James Cameron turn Manchester concerts into immersive 3D film built around fans and emotion

Highlights

Billie Eilish and James Cameron collaborate on a 3D concert film

Shot over four nights at Co-op Live during the Hit Me Hard And Soft world tour

Fans are positioned as a central narrative force rather than background audience

Film blends live performance with behind-the-scenes access using 3D camera technology

Release set for 7 May 2026

Billie Eilish shifts focus from performance to shared experience

Billie Eilish places the emotional weight of her latest project not on spectacle but on connection.

Her new 3D concert film, created with James Cameron, reframes her Manchester shows as something closer to a shared psychological space than a standard tour recording. Filmed across four nights at Co-op Live, the project captures the Hit Me Hard And Soft world tour at its most intense point, where audience reaction becomes part of the structure of the film.

Manchester becomes the emotional centre rather than just a tour stop

Rather than distributing focus across multiple cities, the film concentrates heavily on Manchester. Eilish has repeatedly described the city’s crowds as among her most meaningful audiences, and that view shapes how the footage is structured.

At the London premiere in Leicester Square, she again highlighted that connection, calling Manchester one of her favourite places to perform. The result is a film that treats location as emotional identity rather than geography.





General atmosphere of fans at the "Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square Getty Images

Working with James Cameron introduces a different visual language to the concert format. Compact 3D camera systems are used to move directly inside the performance space, reducing separation between artist, camera and crowd.

Instead of capturing the show from a fixed viewpoint, the film follows movement, pace and physical proximity, especially during Eilish’s high-energy stage presence. The approach prioritises immersion over observation.

Fans become part of the storytelling rather than reaction shots

A defining feature of the film is how it integrates the audience. Fans describe how Eilish’s music has shaped their sense of identity and belonging, often speaking about emotional relief during difficult periods.





Working with James Cameron introduces a different visual language to the concert format Getty Images

These moments are not treated as background inserts but form part of the film’s narrative rhythm. Even intense interactions, such as fans reaching toward the stage, are included as part of the exchange between performer and crowd.

The film also opens up what happens before the stage lights come on. It includes vocal warm-ups, makeup preparation and backstage moments, presenting performance as something built in stages rather than delivered fully formed.

Eilish has said she aims to be the kind of artist she would admire herself, a theme reflected in the film’s focus on vulnerability and closeness.

Cameron has suggested the project also responds to a wider cultural shift Getty Images

A concert film shaped around presence in a digital age

Cameron has suggested the project also responds to a wider cultural shift, where audiences increasingly question what is real in performance culture.

In contrast, this film leans heavily into physical presence, real crowds, real movement and unfiltered audience reaction. Eilish’s recent public moment with Justin Bieber at Coachella sits alongside this narrative of fan connection, reinforcing how personal meaning and performance continue to overlap in her career.

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) releases on 7 May 2026.